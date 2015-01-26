Trending

Pauwels and Cant secure UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup elite titles

Cyclo-cross racers look ahead to Worlds in Tabor

Image 1 of 3

World Cup series winner Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon)

World Cup series winner Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) wins the elite women's World Cup overall title

Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) wins the elite women's World Cup overall title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) wins the U23 World Cup title

Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) wins the U23 World Cup title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) secured the elite overall titles at the 2014-15 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup following the sixth round in Hoogerheide on Sunday. Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) won the under-23 title and Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) won the junior title.

The World Cup in Hoogereide was also the last chance for the racers to test themselves against one another ahead of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Tabor, Czech Republic from January 31 to February 1.

Pauwels went into the final World Cup as the leader and only had to finish with one point in order to secure the elite men’s title. Young Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) won the round ahead of Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace), while Pauwels crossed the line in fourth, beside his teammate Gianni Vermeersch, who took third on the day.

"Obviously I'm happy with this World Cup win," Pauwels told Sport.be. "At the beginning of this season, I didn't expect this but I've had a very good season behind me.

"On the other hand, I did note that Mathieu van der Poel was a size too big today. A week before the World Championships, he makes it a demonstration." Pauwels said of the under-23 rider Van de Poel, who will compete in the elite men's race, along with Van Aert, at Worlds.

Pauwels placed second at the opener in Valkenburg, and second again in Koksijde. He went on to win the third round in Milton Keynes and won the fourth round in Namur. He finished second place in Heusden-Zolder and fourth in Hoogerheide.

Cant claims first-ever World Cup overall title

Cant placed fourth in the elite women’s finale round, behind solo winner Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), Katerina Nash (Luna Pro) and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Rabo Liv Women Cycling). It was enough to secure her first World Cup overall title.

"I had a great season," Cant told Sport.be. "European champion, Belgian champion and now the victory in the World Cup, I'm very proud.

"Now the rainbow jersey," she said. "With Marianne [Vos] you never know. It is difficult to estimate my chances for Tabor. I hope I can join in the mix that goes for the rainbow jersey."

The Belgium champion was seventh in Vaulkenburg, won the rounds in Koksijde and Milton Keynes, was sixth in Namur, seventh in Heusden-Zolder and fourth in Hoogerheide.

Vanthourenhout and Iserbyt secure U23 and junior series' titles

In the under-23 series, Vanthourenhout went into the final round in second place overall, behind Van Aert. However, Van Aert and Van der Poel chose to compete in the elite race and were not in contention for the under-23 title. Vanthourenhout placed second in the Hoogerheide event, behind the day’s Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team), which was all he needed to win the series five points ahead of Sweeck.

In the junion men’s category, Belgium’s Eli Iserbyt was the clear winner of the World Cup title. He won three of the four rounds in Vaulkenberg, Heusden-Zolder and Hoogerheide, and he was second in Namur.

Final Results

Final World Cup standings - Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team430pts
2Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin345
3Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team307
4Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus306
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team290
6Jens Adams (Bel)256
7Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team255
8Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ212
9Jeremy Powers (USA)210
10Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon-Kwadro209
11Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team209
12Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee De Terre E-Sportsante206
13Rob Peeters (Bel)201
14Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team194
15Sascha Weber (Ger)191
16Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team191
17Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team185
18David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus179
19Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Kwadro179
20Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team177
21Michael Boros (Cze)170
22Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro169
23Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team154
24Wout Van Aert (Bel)150
25Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus145
26Javier De Larrinage Ibanez (Spa)136
27Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)135
28Sven Nys (Bel)132
29Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels130
30Jonathan Page (USA)126
31Ian Field (GBr)124
32Tomas Paprstka (Cze)119
33Mariusz Gil (Pol)110
34Simon Zahner (Swi)102
35Radomir Simunek (Cze) Corendon-Kwadro84
36Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels83
37Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus83
38Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro78
39Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team71
40Arnaud Grand (Swi)65
41Clement Lhotellerie (Fra)63
42Kenneth Hansen (Den)62
43Josep Betalu (Spa)56
44Andreas Moser (Swi)53
45Ole Quast (Ger)52
46Martin Bina (Cze) Corendon-Kwadro44
47Martin Haring (Svk) Ck Banska Bystrica43
48David Menut (Fra) Auber 9339
49Severin Saegesser (Swi)38
50Marco Fontana Aurelio (Ita)36
51Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)36
52Lukas Winterberg (Swi)36
53Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team33
54Enrico Franzoi (Ita)31
55Bryan Falaschi (Ita)30
56Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 9330
57Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)29
58Jakub Skala (Cze)28
59Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic - Ekoi28
60Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)26
61Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels25
62Marco Bianco (Ita)23
63Luca Braidot (Ita)22
64Alois Falenta (Fra)21
65Jack Clarkson (GBr)19
66Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi19
67Matej Lasak (Cze)19
68Jeremy Durrin (USA)15
69Stephen Hyde (USA)14
70Steven James (GBr)13
71Felix Barba Frutos (Spa)11
72Ben Sumner (GBr)11
73Ben Berden (Bel)11
74Aaron Schooler (Can)11
75James Driscoll (USA)10
76Martin Gujan (Swi)10
77Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa)10
78Joachim Parbo (Den)10
79Yoann Corbihan (Fra)9
80Alex Paton (GBr)9
81Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)9
82Jody Crawforth (GBr)8
83Robert Marion (USA)7
84Michael Schweizer (Ger)7
85Gusty Bausch (Lux)7
86Angus Edmond (NZl)7
87Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)6
88Nicholas Barnes (GBr)6
89Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid5
90Michael Wildhaber (Swi)5
91Elia Silvestri (Ita)5
92Jack Ravenscroft (GBr)4
93Felix Drumm (Ger)4
94David Montgomery (Irl)3
95Mark Mcconnell (Can)3
96Glen Kinning (Irl)2
97Zach Mcdonald (USA)1
98Ulrich Theobald (Ger)1
99Cameron Jette (Can)1

Final World Cup standings - Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp246pts
2Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team204
3Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing187
4Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)176
5Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team169
6Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur167
7Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona166
8Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team160
9Nikki Harris (GBr)152
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team129
11Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team125
12Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)124
13Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol121
14Pavla Havlikova (Cze)113
15Sane Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team95
16Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team91
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team79
18Caroline Mani (Fra)74
19Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-Air71
20Aida Nuno (Spa)61
21Rachel Lloyd (USA)60
22Githa Michiels (Bel)60
23Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi48
24Crystal Anthony (USA)47
25Elle Anderson (USA) Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental44
26Arley Kemmerer (USA)37
27Loes Sels (Bel)34
28Gabriella Durrin (GBr)32
29Reza Hormes (Ned)30
30Laura Verdonschot (Bel)29
31Marlene Petit (Fra)27
32Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)27
33Laura Perry (Fra)23
34Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)21
35Meredith Miller (USA)19
36Lizzy Witlox (Ned)19
37Jessica Lambracht (Ger)15
38Nikola Noskova (Cze)14
39Nadja Heigl (Aut)13
40Erica Zaveta (USA)11
41Stephanie Vaxillaire (Fra)11
42Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)11
43Lisa Heckmann (Ger)11
44Juliette Labous (Fra)10
45Maghalie Rochette (Can)10
46Katrien Thijs (Bel)9
47Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team7
48Amira Mellor (GBr)7
49Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana6
50Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)4
51Milena Landtwing (Swi)3
52Adela Carter (GBr)3
53Vendula Kuntova (Cze)3
54Mical Dyck (Can)2
55Hannah Payton (GBr)2
56Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)1

Final World Cup standings - U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium190pts
2Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium185
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium160
4Clement Venturini (Fra) France131
5Fabien Doubey (Fra) France129
6Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands125
7Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium107
8Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands106
9Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy86
10Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic86
11Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic79
12Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium75
13Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands72
14Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium71
15Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium70
16Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium61
17Clement Russo (Fra) France50
18Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic46
19Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands31
20Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland30
21Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium29
22Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium28
23Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland28
24Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium27
25Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany23
26Logan Owen (USA) United States of America20
27Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands20
28Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland19
29Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium18
30Romain Seigle (Fra) France18
31Ben Sumner (GBr) Greece17
32Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands16
33Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy13
34Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium13
35Andrew Dillman (USA) United States of America12
36Tobin Ortenblad (USA) United States of America12
37Jack Clarkson (GBr) Greece11
38Yannick Eckmann (USA) United States of America10
39Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Netherlands10
40Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany9
41Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands7
42Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland5
43Curtis White (USA) United States of America5
44Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands5
45Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy4
46Lucas Dubau (Fra) France3
47Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium3
48Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany3
49Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain2

Final World Cup standings - Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium230pts
2Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland145
3Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands141
4Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands133
5Gage Hecht (USA) United States Of America115
6Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium101
7Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy90
8Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy75
9Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium72
10Maik van der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands69
11Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy64
12Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands61
13Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium59
14Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France57
15Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland53
16Roel van der Stegen (Ned) Netherlands50
17Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands49
18Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America49
19Eddy Fine (Fra) France47
20Simon Andreassen (Den) Denmark45
21Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy43
22Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France40
23Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands34
24Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovenia34
25Joel Grab (Swi) Switzerland34
26Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium31
27Han Devos (Bel) Belgium29
28Emile Canal (Fra) France28
29Gavin Haley (USA) United States Of America28
30Alexis Bourmaud (Fra) France26
31Quentin Simon (Fra) France24
32Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands24
33Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy19
34Mart Muskens (Ned) Netherlands18
35Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium16
36Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America15
37Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg15
38Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Belgium14
39Mehdy Henriet (Fra) France14
40Lander Loockx (Bel) Belgium12
41Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium12
42Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France11
43Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic9
44Per Wiggers (Ned) Netherlands6
45Erik Boer (Ned) Netherlands6
46Arthur Green (GBr) Greece5
47Jenko Bonne (Bel) Belgium5
48Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium5
49Josef Jelinek (Cze) Czech Republic3
50Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) France3
51Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland3
52Brannan Fix (USA) United States Of America2
53Spencer Petrov (USA) United States Of America2
54Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg2
55Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany1
56Raphael Schroder (Ger) Germany1
57Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg1

 