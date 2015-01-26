Pauwels and Cant secure UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup elite titles

Image 1 of 3 World Cup series winner Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) wins the elite women's World Cup overall title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) wins the U23 World Cup title (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) secured the elite overall titles at the 2014-15 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup following the sixth round in Hoogerheide on Sunday. Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) won the under-23 title and Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) won the junior title.

The World Cup in Hoogereide was also the last chance for the racers to test themselves against one another ahead of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Tabor, Czech Republic from January 31 to February 1.

Pauwels went into the final World Cup as the leader and only had to finish with one point in order to secure the elite men’s title. Young Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) won the round ahead of Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace), while Pauwels crossed the line in fourth, beside his teammate Gianni Vermeersch, who took third on the day.

"Obviously I'm happy with this World Cup win," Pauwels told Sport.be. "At the beginning of this season, I didn't expect this but I've had a very good season behind me.

"On the other hand, I did note that Mathieu van der Poel was a size too big today. A week before the World Championships, he makes it a demonstration." Pauwels said of the under-23 rider Van de Poel, who will compete in the elite men's race, along with Van Aert, at Worlds.

Pauwels placed second at the opener in Valkenburg, and second again in Koksijde. He went on to win the third round in Milton Keynes and won the fourth round in Namur. He finished second place in Heusden-Zolder and fourth in Hoogerheide.

Cant claims first-ever World Cup overall title

Cant placed fourth in the elite women’s finale round, behind solo winner Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), Katerina Nash (Luna Pro) and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Rabo Liv Women Cycling). It was enough to secure her first World Cup overall title.

"I had a great season," Cant told Sport.be. "European champion, Belgian champion and now the victory in the World Cup, I'm very proud.

"Now the rainbow jersey," she said. "With Marianne [Vos] you never know. It is difficult to estimate my chances for Tabor. I hope I can join in the mix that goes for the rainbow jersey."

The Belgium champion was seventh in Vaulkenburg, won the rounds in Koksijde and Milton Keynes, was sixth in Namur, seventh in Heusden-Zolder and fourth in Hoogerheide.

Vanthourenhout and Iserbyt secure U23 and junior series' titles

In the under-23 series, Vanthourenhout went into the final round in second place overall, behind Van Aert. However, Van Aert and Van der Poel chose to compete in the elite race and were not in contention for the under-23 title. Vanthourenhout placed second in the Hoogerheide event, behind the day’s Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team), which was all he needed to win the series five points ahead of Sweeck.

In the junion men’s category, Belgium’s Eli Iserbyt was the clear winner of the World Cup title. He won three of the four rounds in Vaulkenberg, Heusden-Zolder and Hoogerheide, and he was second in Namur.

Final World Cup standings - Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 430 pts 2 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 345 3 Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team 307 4 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 306 5 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team 290 6 Jens Adams (Bel) 256 7 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 255 8 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 212 9 Jeremy Powers (USA) 210 10 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon-Kwadro 209 11 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team 209 12 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee De Terre E-Sportsante 206 13 Rob Peeters (Bel) 201 14 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 194 15 Sascha Weber (Ger) 191 16 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 191 17 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 185 18 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 179 19 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Kwadro 179 20 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team 177 21 Michael Boros (Cze) 170 22 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro 169 23 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team 154 24 Wout Van Aert (Bel) 150 25 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 145 26 Javier De Larrinage Ibanez (Spa) 136 27 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) 135 28 Sven Nys (Bel) 132 29 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 130 30 Jonathan Page (USA) 126 31 Ian Field (GBr) 124 32 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) 119 33 Mariusz Gil (Pol) 110 34 Simon Zahner (Swi) 102 35 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Corendon-Kwadro 84 36 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 83 37 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 83 38 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro 78 39 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team 71 40 Arnaud Grand (Swi) 65 41 Clement Lhotellerie (Fra) 63 42 Kenneth Hansen (Den) 62 43 Josep Betalu (Spa) 56 44 Andreas Moser (Swi) 53 45 Ole Quast (Ger) 52 46 Martin Bina (Cze) Corendon-Kwadro 44 47 Martin Haring (Svk) Ck Banska Bystrica 43 48 David Menut (Fra) Auber 93 39 49 Severin Saegesser (Swi) 38 50 Marco Fontana Aurelio (Ita) 36 51 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 36 52 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) 36 53 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 33 54 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) 31 55 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) 30 56 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 30 57 Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) 29 58 Jakub Skala (Cze) 28 59 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic - Ekoi 28 60 Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) 26 61 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 25 62 Marco Bianco (Ita) 23 63 Luca Braidot (Ita) 22 64 Alois Falenta (Fra) 21 65 Jack Clarkson (GBr) 19 66 Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 19 67 Matej Lasak (Cze) 19 68 Jeremy Durrin (USA) 15 69 Stephen Hyde (USA) 14 70 Steven James (GBr) 13 71 Felix Barba Frutos (Spa) 11 72 Ben Sumner (GBr) 11 73 Ben Berden (Bel) 11 74 Aaron Schooler (Can) 11 75 James Driscoll (USA) 10 76 Martin Gujan (Swi) 10 77 Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa) 10 78 Joachim Parbo (Den) 10 79 Yoann Corbihan (Fra) 9 80 Alex Paton (GBr) 9 81 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 9 82 Jody Crawforth (GBr) 8 83 Robert Marion (USA) 7 84 Michael Schweizer (Ger) 7 85 Gusty Bausch (Lux) 7 86 Angus Edmond (NZl) 7 87 Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa) 6 88 Nicholas Barnes (GBr) 6 89 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 5 90 Michael Wildhaber (Swi) 5 91 Elia Silvestri (Ita) 5 92 Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) 4 93 Felix Drumm (Ger) 4 94 David Montgomery (Irl) 3 95 Mark Mcconnell (Can) 3 96 Glen Kinning (Irl) 2 97 Zach Mcdonald (USA) 1 98 Ulrich Theobald (Ger) 1 99 Cameron Jette (Can) 1

Final World Cup standings - Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp 246 pts 2 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 204 3 Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing 187 4 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 176 5 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 169 6 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 167 7 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona 166 8 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 160 9 Nikki Harris (GBr) 152 10 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 129 11 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 125 12 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 124 13 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 121 14 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 113 15 Sane Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 95 16 Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 91 17 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 79 18 Caroline Mani (Fra) 74 19 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-Air 71 20 Aida Nuno (Spa) 61 21 Rachel Lloyd (USA) 60 22 Githa Michiels (Bel) 60 23 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 48 24 Crystal Anthony (USA) 47 25 Elle Anderson (USA) Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental 44 26 Arley Kemmerer (USA) 37 27 Loes Sels (Bel) 34 28 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) 32 29 Reza Hormes (Ned) 30 30 Laura Verdonschot (Bel) 29 31 Marlene Petit (Fra) 27 32 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) 27 33 Laura Perry (Fra) 23 34 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) 21 35 Meredith Miller (USA) 19 36 Lizzy Witlox (Ned) 19 37 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) 15 38 Nikola Noskova (Cze) 14 39 Nadja Heigl (Aut) 13 40 Erica Zaveta (USA) 11 41 Stephanie Vaxillaire (Fra) 11 42 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 11 43 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) 11 44 Juliette Labous (Fra) 10 45 Maghalie Rochette (Can) 10 46 Katrien Thijs (Bel) 9 47 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 7 48 Amira Mellor (GBr) 7 49 Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana 6 50 Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) 4 51 Milena Landtwing (Swi) 3 52 Adela Carter (GBr) 3 53 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) 3 54 Mical Dyck (Can) 2 55 Hannah Payton (GBr) 2 56 Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa) 1

Final World Cup standings - U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium 190 pts 2 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium 185 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium 160 4 Clement Venturini (Fra) France 131 5 Fabien Doubey (Fra) France 129 6 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands 125 7 Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium 107 8 Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands 106 9 Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy 86 10 Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic 86 11 Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic 79 12 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium 75 13 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands 72 14 Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium 71 15 Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium 70 16 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium 61 17 Clement Russo (Fra) France 50 18 Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic 46 19 Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands 31 20 Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland 30 21 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium 29 22 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium 28 23 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland 28 24 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium 27 25 Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany 23 26 Logan Owen (USA) United States of America 20 27 Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands 20 28 Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland 19 29 Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium 18 30 Romain Seigle (Fra) France 18 31 Ben Sumner (GBr) Greece 17 32 Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands 16 33 Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy 13 34 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium 13 35 Andrew Dillman (USA) United States of America 12 36 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) United States of America 12 37 Jack Clarkson (GBr) Greece 11 38 Yannick Eckmann (USA) United States of America 10 39 Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Netherlands 10 40 Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany 9 41 Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands 7 42 Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland 5 43 Curtis White (USA) United States of America 5 44 Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands 5 45 Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy 4 46 Lucas Dubau (Fra) France 3 47 Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium 3 48 Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany 3 49 Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain 2