Pauwels and Cant secure UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup elite titles
Cyclo-cross racers look ahead to Worlds in Tabor
Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) secured the elite overall titles at the 2014-15 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup following the sixth round in Hoogerheide on Sunday. Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) won the under-23 title and Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) won the junior title.
Related Articles
The World Cup in Hoogereide was also the last chance for the racers to test themselves against one another ahead of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Tabor, Czech Republic from January 31 to February 1.
Pauwels went into the final World Cup as the leader and only had to finish with one point in order to secure the elite men’s title. Young Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) won the round ahead of Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace), while Pauwels crossed the line in fourth, beside his teammate Gianni Vermeersch, who took third on the day.
"Obviously I'm happy with this World Cup win," Pauwels told Sport.be. "At the beginning of this season, I didn't expect this but I've had a very good season behind me.
"On the other hand, I did note that Mathieu van der Poel was a size too big today. A week before the World Championships, he makes it a demonstration." Pauwels said of the under-23 rider Van de Poel, who will compete in the elite men's race, along with Van Aert, at Worlds.
Pauwels placed second at the opener in Valkenburg, and second again in Koksijde. He went on to win the third round in Milton Keynes and won the fourth round in Namur. He finished second place in Heusden-Zolder and fourth in Hoogerheide.
Cant claims first-ever World Cup overall title
Cant placed fourth in the elite women’s finale round, behind solo winner Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), Katerina Nash (Luna Pro) and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Rabo Liv Women Cycling). It was enough to secure her first World Cup overall title.
"I had a great season," Cant told Sport.be. "European champion, Belgian champion and now the victory in the World Cup, I'm very proud.
"Now the rainbow jersey," she said. "With Marianne [Vos] you never know. It is difficult to estimate my chances for Tabor. I hope I can join in the mix that goes for the rainbow jersey."
The Belgium champion was seventh in Vaulkenburg, won the rounds in Koksijde and Milton Keynes, was sixth in Namur, seventh in Heusden-Zolder and fourth in Hoogerheide.
Vanthourenhout and Iserbyt secure U23 and junior series' titles
In the under-23 series, Vanthourenhout went into the final round in second place overall, behind Van Aert. However, Van Aert and Van der Poel chose to compete in the elite race and were not in contention for the under-23 title. Vanthourenhout placed second in the Hoogerheide event, behind the day’s Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team), which was all he needed to win the series five points ahead of Sweeck.
In the junion men’s category, Belgium’s Eli Iserbyt was the clear winner of the World Cup title. He won three of the four rounds in Vaulkenberg, Heusden-Zolder and Hoogerheide, and he was second in Namur.
Final Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|430
|pts
|2
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|345
|3
|Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|307
|4
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|306
|5
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|290
|6
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|256
|7
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|255
|8
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|212
|9
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|210
|10
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon-Kwadro
|209
|11
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|209
|12
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee De Terre E-Sportsante
|206
|13
|Rob Peeters (Bel)
|201
|14
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|194
|15
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|191
|16
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|191
|17
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|185
|18
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|179
|19
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Kwadro
|179
|20
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|177
|21
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|170
|22
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro
|169
|23
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|154
|24
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|150
|25
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|145
|26
|Javier De Larrinage Ibanez (Spa)
|136
|27
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|135
|28
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|132
|29
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|130
|30
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|126
|31
|Ian Field (GBr)
|124
|32
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|119
|33
|Mariusz Gil (Pol)
|110
|34
|Simon Zahner (Swi)
|102
|35
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Corendon-Kwadro
|84
|36
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|83
|37
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|83
|38
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro
|78
|39
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|71
|40
|Arnaud Grand (Swi)
|65
|41
|Clement Lhotellerie (Fra)
|63
|42
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|62
|43
|Josep Betalu (Spa)
|56
|44
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|53
|45
|Ole Quast (Ger)
|52
|46
|Martin Bina (Cze) Corendon-Kwadro
|44
|47
|Martin Haring (Svk) Ck Banska Bystrica
|43
|48
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|39
|49
|Severin Saegesser (Swi)
|38
|50
|Marco Fontana Aurelio (Ita)
|36
|51
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|36
|52
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|36
|53
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|33
|54
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|31
|55
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
|30
|56
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|30
|57
|Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)
|29
|58
|Jakub Skala (Cze)
|28
|59
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|28
|60
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|26
|61
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|25
|62
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|23
|63
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|22
|64
|Alois Falenta (Fra)
|21
|65
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|19
|66
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|19
|67
|Matej Lasak (Cze)
|19
|68
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|15
|69
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|14
|70
|Steven James (GBr)
|13
|71
|Felix Barba Frutos (Spa)
|11
|72
|Ben Sumner (GBr)
|11
|73
|Ben Berden (Bel)
|11
|74
|Aaron Schooler (Can)
|11
|75
|James Driscoll (USA)
|10
|76
|Martin Gujan (Swi)
|10
|77
|Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa)
|10
|78
|Joachim Parbo (Den)
|10
|79
|Yoann Corbihan (Fra)
|9
|80
|Alex Paton (GBr)
|9
|81
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|9
|82
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|8
|83
|Robert Marion (USA)
|7
|84
|Michael Schweizer (Ger)
|7
|85
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|7
|86
|Angus Edmond (NZl)
|7
|87
|Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
|6
|88
|Nicholas Barnes (GBr)
|6
|89
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
|5
|90
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi)
|5
|91
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|5
|92
|Jack Ravenscroft (GBr)
|4
|93
|Felix Drumm (Ger)
|4
|94
|David Montgomery (Irl)
|3
|95
|Mark Mcconnell (Can)
|3
|96
|Glen Kinning (Irl)
|2
|97
|Zach Mcdonald (USA)
|1
|98
|Ulrich Theobald (Ger)
|1
|99
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp
|246
|pts
|2
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|204
|3
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|187
|4
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|176
|5
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|169
|6
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|167
|7
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|166
|8
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|160
|9
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|152
|10
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|129
|11
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|125
|12
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|124
|13
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|121
|14
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|113
|15
|Sane Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|95
|16
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|91
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|79
|18
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|74
|19
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-Air
|71
|20
|Aida Nuno (Spa)
|61
|21
|Rachel Lloyd (USA)
|60
|22
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|60
|23
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|48
|24
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|47
|25
|Elle Anderson (USA) Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental
|44
|26
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|37
|27
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|34
|28
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr)
|32
|29
|Reza Hormes (Ned)
|30
|30
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
|29
|31
|Marlene Petit (Fra)
|27
|32
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|27
|33
|Laura Perry (Fra)
|23
|34
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|21
|35
|Meredith Miller (USA)
|19
|36
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|19
|37
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger)
|15
|38
|Nikola Noskova (Cze)
|14
|39
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|13
|40
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|11
|41
|Stephanie Vaxillaire (Fra)
|11
|42
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|11
|43
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger)
|11
|44
|Juliette Labous (Fra)
|10
|45
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|10
|46
|Katrien Thijs (Bel)
|9
|47
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|7
|48
|Amira Mellor (GBr)
|7
|49
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|6
|50
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|4
|51
|Milena Landtwing (Swi)
|3
|52
|Adela Carter (GBr)
|3
|53
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|3
|54
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|2
|55
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|2
|56
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
|190
|pts
|2
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|185
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|160
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) France
|131
|5
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) France
|129
|6
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|125
|7
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|107
|8
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|106
|9
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|86
|10
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|86
|11
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|79
|12
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|75
|13
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|72
|14
|Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium
|71
|15
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|70
|16
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|61
|17
|Clement Russo (Fra) France
|50
|18
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
|46
|19
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|20
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland
|30
|21
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium
|29
|22
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium
|28
|23
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|28
|24
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|27
|25
|Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany
|23
|26
|Logan Owen (USA) United States of America
|20
|27
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|28
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|29
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium
|18
|30
|Romain Seigle (Fra) France
|18
|31
|Ben Sumner (GBr) Greece
|17
|32
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|33
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy
|13
|34
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|13
|35
|Andrew Dillman (USA) United States of America
|12
|36
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) United States of America
|12
|37
|Jack Clarkson (GBr) Greece
|11
|38
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) United States of America
|10
|39
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|40
|Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany
|9
|41
|Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|42
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|43
|Curtis White (USA) United States of America
|5
|44
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|45
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy
|4
|46
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|3
|47
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|3
|48
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany
|3
|49
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|230
|pts
|2
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|145
|3
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|141
|4
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Netherlands
|133
|5
|Gage Hecht (USA) United States Of America
|115
|6
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium
|101
|7
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|90
|8
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy
|75
|9
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Belgium
|72
|10
|Maik van der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|69
|11
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy
|64
|12
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Netherlands
|61
|13
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Belgium
|59
|14
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) France
|57
|15
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|53
|16
|Roel van der Stegen (Ned) Netherlands
|50
|17
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|18
|Lance Haidet (USA) United States Of America
|49
|19
|Eddy Fine (Fra) France
|47
|20
|Simon Andreassen (Den) Denmark
|45
|21
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|43
|22
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra) France
|40
|23
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|24
|Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovenia
|34
|25
|Joel Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|34
|26
|Briek Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|31
|27
|Han Devos (Bel) Belgium
|29
|28
|Emile Canal (Fra) France
|28
|29
|Gavin Haley (USA) United States Of America
|28
|30
|Alexis Bourmaud (Fra) France
|26
|31
|Quentin Simon (Fra) France
|24
|32
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|33
|Antonio Folcarelli (Ita) Italy
|19
|34
|Mart Muskens (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|35
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|16
|36
|Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America
|15
|37
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|15
|38
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Belgium
|14
|39
|Mehdy Henriet (Fra) France
|14
|40
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Belgium
|12
|41
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Belgium
|12
|42
|Matthieu Legrand (Fra) France
|11
|43
|Jonas Brezina (Cze) Czech Republic
|9
|44
|Per Wiggers (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|45
|Erik Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|46
|Arthur Green (GBr) Greece
|5
|47
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Belgium
|5
|48
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium
|5
|49
|Josef Jelinek (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|50
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra) France
|3
|51
|Lois Dufaux (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|52
|Brannan Fix (USA) United States Of America
|2
|53
|Spencer Petrov (USA) United States Of America
|2
|54
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Luxembourg
|2
|55
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|1
|56
|Raphael Schroder (Ger) Germany
|1
|57
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy