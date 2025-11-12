'Paradoxically, the teams didn't accept it' – Teams budget caps not coming to cycling in near future, reveals UCI President

David Lappartient talks cycling's financial state in extensive interview with Ouest-France, also explaining difficulty of future ticketed entry at races

Even amid various crises facing smaller WorldTour teams and an apparent widening gap between the super teams of the day and those struggling at the bottom, a budget cap proposed by the UCI was still refused by the teams, the governing body's President, David Lappartient, revealed on Wednesday.

Lappartient was speaking to Ouest-France within the context of Arkea-B&B Hotels needing to fold after not finding the sponsorship to continue into 2026, which coincides with teams like Lotto and Intermarche-Wanty requiring a merger to stay in the sport.

Lappartient was cautious to call the model of his sport 'outdated' but instead focused on how much better off the riders are as a whole, with global sponsorship still entering the sport in recent years – such as Red Bull, Lidl and CMA-CGM.

