Paladin’s sprint work pays off at Trofeo Alfredo Binda

The work Soraya Paladin has put into developing that big sprint began to pay off at Trofeo Alfredo Binda, with the Canyon-SRAM rider emerging from a fast bunch battle to the line with a Women’s World Tour podium result.

Last year Paladin came into line at Cittiglio with a two in five chance of a podium finish but couldn’t match up to the turn of speed from three of her four chase companions as they rushed toward the finish to snatch the steps remaining behind 2021 solo winner Elisa Longo Borghini. This year, however, even an 18 strong lead group wasn’t enough to stop Paladin from making it a top-three finish.

“The plan was if it comes to a bunch sprint then it would be for me,” said Paladin, who shifted to Canyon-SRAM from Liv Racing at the start of this season. “It was a strange feeling because it’s the first time I have this kind of pressure from the team. I enjoyed it. I wanted to give something back to my teammates.”

Paladin came over the line behind a late-charging victor, World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ), after coming around Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) at the last moment to snatch that final podium spot which made it an all Italian podium.

“Elise [Chabbey] did a lot of work in the last kilometre to put me where I wanted to be. I was second into the last corner and started my sprint from there. Balsamo was strong so I don’t think I could ask for a better result today in a bunch sprint. I’m happy for myself because it’s a World Tour podium, also my first one from a sprint, but also really happy for our team as we’re racing strongly together and that gives us confidence for the next races.”

Chabbey was also in a promising move with Longo-Borghini, Cecilie Uttrup-Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) with 16km of racing left. However, ultimately the break was reeled in, with not everyone in the move wanting to work. Even after that effort Chabbey still had the speed to come seventh in the sprint finish and give the team two riders in the top-ten.

“I’m disappointed the last break I was in didn’t get away but it was nice to know that Soraya was in the group behind and that she could sprint and make it onto the podium for us,” said Chabbey.



It was Canyon-SRAM's first Women's WorldTour podium of the season, with Trofeo Alfredo Binda the third round of the top-tier series in 2022.