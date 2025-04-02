'A bummer to be dropped' - Kasia Niewiadoma 'unsatisfied' with Dwars door Vlaanderen result but sees positive signs for Flanders

By published

Tour de France champion and Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider tried to follow winner Longo Borghini but missed power on the flat

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) was left with mixed feelings at the end of Dwars door Vlaanderen women on Sunday, after attempting to follow the winning move from Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) but ultimately finishing 13th.

The Polish rider and Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) were the two riders who were briefly able to hold onto the Italian's wheel, but were soon dropped. Whilst Niewiadoma was trying to light things up in the small group behind Longo Borghini in the final, their efforts were not quite enough as the Italian won solo up ahead.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) rides solo to victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women: Elisa Longo Borghini launches long-range solo attack and lands 50th career victory
LUINO ITALY MARCH 16 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike prior to the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Luino Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Visma-Lease a Bike hopeful Marianne Vos will race Tour of Flanders despite illness forcing her to skip Dwars door Vlaanderen title defence
Pogačar impressed during the cobbled stage of the 2022 Tour de France but has never raced Roubaix at senior level

Tadej Pogačar sets course records on Paris-Roubaix sectors during reconnaissance
See more latest
Most Popular
Pogačar impressed during the cobbled stage of the 2022 Tour de France but has never raced Roubaix at senior level
Tadej Pogačar sets course records on Paris-Roubaix sectors during reconnaissance
Wout van Aert reacts at the end of the men&#039;s elite race Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025
'I was just too selfish' – Cramps and 'big mistake' bring Wout van Aert heartbreak at Dwars door Vlaanderen for second year in row
Nairo Quintana
Former doctor for Nairo Quintana receives suspended prison sentence for 'possession and supply of doping substances' in 2020 Tour de France
LUINO ITALY MARCH 16 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike prior to the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Luino Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Visma-Lease a Bike hopeful Marianne Vos will race Tour of Flanders despite illness forcing her to skip Dwars door Vlaanderen title defence
Filippo Ganna leads Mathieu van der Poel at the E3 Saxo Classic
'I want to see what I can do' – Filippo Ganna takes on Pogačar and Van der Poel in Tour of Flanders extra challenge
The five rider podium has been a cross-country mountain bike tradition, even when this podium shot was taken in 2005 it was a decade strong.
'We have been ignored' – Riders from Pidcock to Pieterse rally against World Series XCO MTB podium cut from five to three
ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 07 LR Nils Eekhoff of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL Dries Van Gestel of Belgium and Team TotalEnergies and a general view of the peloton passing through the Viesly Quivy cobblestones sector while fans cheer during the 121st ParisRoubaix 2024 a 2597km one day race from Compiegne to Roubaix UCIWT on April 07 2024 in Roubaix France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Cycling on Max is going up in price in the US – or down, or the same, depending on how you look at it
Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike)
'I have nothing to prove' – Wout van Aert ignores pressure and doubts at Dwars door Vlaanderen
A cyclist walks their bike into a specialized shop
Specialized Vice President lobbies US government for stricter tariffs on foreign imports, citing illegal import of fentanyl as a key reason
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in action at the Volta a Catalunya
'It'd be hard to find someone more resilient' - Egan Bernal eyes Grand Tours success after Volta a Catalunya comeback