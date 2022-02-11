Soraya Paladin: Strength in numbers will help us achieve success in Spring Classics

Canyon-SRAM has reinforced their classics squad with new signing Soraya Paladin, who says she will target the three Ardennes Classics in 2022.

'I prefer hard courses and hard races', said the powerful Italian rider, who believes that the team's bolstered roster will give them strength in numbers in the one-day races.

"My big goals will be the Ardennes Classics. We have a strong team and so the main goals are to have a lot of cards to play in the finals. I think we can achieve big results if we have a strong team in the finals with a few of us, and where everyone can have help each other and have a chance to win as a team," Paladin told Cyclingnews.

Canyon-SRAM will begin their classics campaign with a team that includes new signings Pauliena Rooijakkers, Soraya Paladin, Shari Bossuyt, and Paladin, along with returning riders Chloe Dygert, Elise Chabbey, Tiffany Cromwell and Kasia Niewiadoma, to name a few.

"Sometimes, last year, I was alone in the front and it was hard to play the game. I think this year it will be different and fun to race with the team," Paladin said.

"When Canyon-SRAM asked me to sign, I thought that this was a well organized team, and if I wanted to take the next step in my career, I had to find a team that could teach me how to win the races, and where I could grow up as a rider."

She joins the team from Liv Racing where she finished 5th at Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Amstel Gold Race, and 7th at La Course last year.

"I can handle short climbs and maybe five kilometres maximum. I prefer hard courses and hard races, so for example, Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Ardennes Classics. I miss having that big sprint, but I’m working on it," Paladin said.

Paladin cited similar strengths as her teammate Niewiadoma on the powerful one-day races and is looking forward to having two cards to play on punchy terrain.

"It will be fun to work together," she said of Niewiadoma. "A few times last year we were alone at the front in the harder races. It will be our goals this year to be there with two of us and to work together. If you are with two, you can talk, and know who is feeling better, make a sprint or not, depending on the race. It’s a compliment to be similar riders in a team."

She will also race in the Giro d'Italia Donne in July 1-10 where she aims for stage wins, not GC. She hopes that with the rebirth of the Tour de France Femmes (July 24-31), that her home race moves to a May spot on the calendar.

"If you want to really go for the GC you need to choose either the Giro or the Tour. It’s nice to have these two big races and so we are ready for it, and can handle both, and race both. There are many days in between to recover well. It’s a great opportunity for women’s cycling," Paladin said.

"Yes, the dream would be to have the Giro at the same time as the men's race. At least it is nice to have a Giro, and we need to prepare like this, but it is good that they are putting this race on. It would be nice, in future, to have the race in May."