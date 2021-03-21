Longo Borghini takes solo win at Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Image 1 of 19 Elisa Longo Borghini takes the solo win at Trofeo Alfredo Binda, the second win at the Italian race in her career (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 19 Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo attacked with under 26km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 19 Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek Segafredo attacks during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 19 Georgia Williams of Team BikeExchange and Marianne Vos of Jumbo-Visma during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 19 Dutch rider Pauliena Rooijakkers of Liv Racing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 19 Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 19 US road champion Ruth Winder of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 19 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio of Team SD Worx (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 19 Audrey Cordon-Ragot of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 19 Marta Bastianelli of Ale Btc Ljubljana Cipollini (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 19 Peloton will make four final circuits of 17km each around Cittiglio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 19 Peloton on the 141.8km route for Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 19 Defending champion from 2019 Marianne Vos of Team Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 19 Start for Team BikeExchange - Urska Zigart of Slovenia and Amanda Spratt of Australia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 19 Start ceremonies for Team Ale Btc Ljubljana Cipollini (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 19 Riders at start for Team Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 19 Rider welcome for Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 19 Pauliena Rooijakkers of Team Liv Racing and Tatiana Guderzo of Team Ale Btc Ljubljana Cipollini (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 19 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo and Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) has won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda. The Italian champion attacked during the Orino climb on the penultimate lap, leaving the rest of the race behind and embarking on a 25-kilometre solo attack.

Starting with a gap of only a few seconds, Longo Borghini gradually extended her lead over a chase group of five riders to more than a minute at the top of the Orino climb with 7.5 km to go and could celebrate her victory on the finish line.



Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) won the group sprint for second place, beating Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) into third.

More to come ...