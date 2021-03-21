Longo Borghini takes solo win at Trofeo Alfredo Binda
Defending champion Marianne Vos sprints for second, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig secures third
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) has won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda. The Italian champion attacked during the Orino climb on the penultimate lap, leaving the rest of the race behind and embarking on a 25-kilometre solo attack.
Starting with a gap of only a few seconds, Longo Borghini gradually extended her lead over a chase group of five riders to more than a minute at the top of the Orino climb with 7.5 km to go and could celebrate her victory on the finish line.
Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) won the group sprint for second place, beating Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) into third.
More to come ...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:43:29
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:01:42
|3
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
|6
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale BTC Ljubljana Cipollini
|7
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:02:46
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Longo Borghini takes solo win at Trofeo Alfredo BindaDefending champion Marianne Vos sprints for second, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig secures third
-
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Live coverageFollow our text race coverage from Italy
-
Ganna hits back at criticism over Ineos’ Milan-San Remo tactics'Let’s not all play at being a DS with all the ifs and buts' says Italian
-
Israel Start-Up Nation announce team around Chris Froome for CatalunyaMichael Woods and former winner Dan Martin included in the seven-rider squad
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.