Trending

Longo Borghini takes solo win at Trofeo Alfredo Binda

By

Defending champion Marianne Vos sprints for second, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig secures third

Image 1 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Arrival Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Celebration during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini takes the solo win at Trofeo Alfredo Binda, the second win at the Italian race in her career (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m Snow Attack Breakaway TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo attacked with under 26km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m Attack Breakaway TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek Segafredo attacks during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Georgia Williams of New Zealand and Team BikeExchange Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Georgia Williams of Team BikeExchange and Marianne Vos of Jumbo-Visma during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Pauliena Rooijakkers of Netherlands and Team Liv Racing during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dutch rider Pauliena Rooijakkers of Liv Racing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink UCI Womens WorldTour Leader Jersey Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Ruth Winder of The United States and Team Trek Segafredo Anna Shackley of The United Kingdom and Team SD Worx during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

US road champion Ruth Winder of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio of Team SD Worx (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Audrey CordonRagot of France and Team Trek Segafredo during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m Snow Breakaway TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Audrey Cordon-Ragot of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Team Ale Btc Ljubljana during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Marta Bastianelli of Ale Btc Ljubljana Cipollini (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 The peloton crosses Cittiglio village during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m Arrival Village Mountains Snow Landscape Public Fans TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton will make four final circuits of 17km each around Cittiglio (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 The peloton during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m Landscape TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton on the 141.8km route for Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Start Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Defending champion from 2019 Marianne Vos of Team Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Start Urska Zigart of Slovenia and Team BikeExchange Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Start for Team BikeExchange - Urska Zigart of Slovenia and Amanda Spratt of Australia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Start Podium Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain Marlen Reusser of Switzerland Eugenia Bujak of Slovenia Marta Bastianelli of Italy Tatiana Guderzo of Italy Ursa Pintar of Slovenia and Team Ale Btc Ljubljana during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Start ceremonies for Team Ale Btc Ljubljana Cipollini (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Start Podium Marianne Vos of Netherlands Teuntje Beekhuis of Netherlands Riejanne Markus of Netherlands Anouska Helena Koster of Netherlands Nancy Van Der Burg of Netherlands Julie Van De Velde of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Riders at start for Team Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Start Podium Amanda Spratt of Australia Lucy Kennedy of Australia Georgia Williams of New Zealand Ane Santesteban Gonzalez of Spain Janneke Ensing of Netherlands Urska Zigart of Slovenia and Team BikeExchange during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Rider welcome for Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Pauliena Rooijakkers of Netherlands and Team Liv Racing Tatiana Guderzo of Italy and Team Ale Btc Ljubljana during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m Breakaway TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pauliena Rooijakkers of Team Liv Racing and Tatiana Guderzo of Team Ale Btc Ljubljana Cipollini (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 19

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 21 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 45th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2021 Womens Elite a 1418km stage from Cocquio Trevisago to Cittiglio 257m Feeding Feed Zone TrBinda UCIWWT on March 21 2021 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo and Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) has won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda. The Italian champion attacked during the Orino climb on the penultimate lap, leaving the rest of the race behind and embarking on a 25-kilometre solo attack. 

Starting with a gap of only a few seconds, Longo Borghini gradually extended her lead over a chase group of five riders to more than a minute at the top of the Orino climb with 7.5 km to go and could celebrate her victory on the finish line.

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) won the group sprint for second place, beating Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) into third.
More to come ...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:43:29
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:42
3Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
5Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
6Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale BTC Ljubljana Cipollini
7Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:46
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM

Latest on Cyclingnews