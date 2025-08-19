Oceania road champion handover will have to wait until 2026 with search for location and date coming up short

Cancellation for 2025 confirmed with 2024 title holders getting another season in jersey

2024 Oceania Road Championships winner claiming a victory in the jersey at the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women&#039;s Cycling Classic on Sunday, February 9, 2024 in Victoria. (Pic by Con Chronis/PSL)
Katelyn Nicholson (Butterfields ZipTrak) wins the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

The chances to gather UCI points on the road and deliver a performance that can help with the task of catching the eye of a professional team are far from plentiful, even in a good year, in the Oceania region but the cycling federation has confirmed they will be even slimmer in 2025.

The Oceania Road Championships are usually held in the early months of the year, after the Australian and New Zealand Championships and the key UCI racing block in Australia, but well before winter hits. However, this year the months kept ticking by and no announcement was made about when they would take place and then the confirmation came through in recent days that there would be no Oceania road titles handed out in 2025.

"We understand this news will be disappointing to riders, teams and fans and the OCC is committed to hosting the Championships in 2026," said Oceania Cycling Confederation President and UCI Management Committee Member Tony Mitchell in a statement. “The OCC extends its thanks to Member Federations for their support as we have worked through this and for working towards securing a host for 2026.”

The Oceania Championships – which for the last three years has been held around April in the Australian state of Queensland – however, has been largely the territory of the domestic riders. It's usually a rare chance to chase UCI points close to home and a result that carries a level of global recognition.

