Novo Nordisk's US Navy SEALs-style team-building camp - Gallery

Pro Continental team meets in San Diego for 36-hour intensive development program
Off-season team training camps are getting underway, and US-based Professional Continental Team Novo Nordisk united for a surprise team-building exercise with former US Navy SEALs and special operators located in San Diego, California.
The 18 riders thought they were meeting for a regular team camp but were instead surprised with a 4 a.m. wake-up call Monday to take part in a series of rigorous team-building exercises led by Acumen Performance Group (APG), a program founded by former US Navy SEALs that specializes in enhancing performance in a dynamic, high-stress environment.
APG led Novo Nordisk riders through a 36-hour intensive development program that was designed to promote leadership and team building.
Novo Nordisk 2016 roster: Andrea Peron (Ita), Ben Dilley (USA), Brian Kamstra (Ned), Charles Planet (Fra), Chris Williams (Aus), Corentin Cherhal (Fra), David Lozano (Esp), Gerd de Keijzer (Ned), James Glasspool (Aus), Javier Megias (Esp), Joonas Henttala (Fin), Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel), Martijn Verschoor (Ned), Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra), Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra), Ruud Cremers (Ned), Scott Ambrose (NZl) and Stephen Clancy (Irl).
Check out the gallery of photos that capture Novo Nordisk’s team-building session.
