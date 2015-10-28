Kamstra, Benhamouda complete 2016 Novo Nordisk roster

Image 1 of 6 Brian Kamstra (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Team Novo Nordisk) Image 2 of 6 Brian Kamstra (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Team Novo Nordisk) Image 3 of 6 Brian Kamstra (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Team Novo Nordisk) Image 4 of 6 Brian Kamstra (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Team Novo Nordisk) Image 5 of 6 Mehdi Benhamouda (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Team Novo Nordisk) Image 6 of 6 Mehdi Benhamouda (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Team Novo Nordisk)

Team Novo Nordisk has retained the majority of its all-diabetic roster for the 2016 season, adding two new riders to replace the pair who left the sport this year. Dutch rider Brian Kamstra and Frenchman Mehdi Benhamouda signed with the Pro Continental team, while German Simon Strobel stopped racing to pursue a medical career. Belgian Thomas Raeymaekers also stopped racing in June.

Now with 18 riders from 10 different countries, the team aims to build on a promising 2015 season that saw Javier Megias come just shy of a stage win in the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado, and Scott Ambrose nabbed the team's first win in the Tour de Filipinas.

"Team Novo Nordisk is ready to take on our fourth season. Our results this year showcase the strength and growth of our athletes and we're all excited to see what the team can accomplish in 2016," Team Novo Nordisk CEO and co-founder Phil Southerland said. "We're looking forward to another year of racing while inspiring, educating and empowering everyone around the world affected by diabetes."

Benhamouda comes from the team's development squad. He was first discovered at a team talent ID camp in 2013. As a member of the development team, he scored wins in local criteriums and established himself as a sprinter to watch.

"The promotion of Mehdi from the development team exemplifies the depth and potential of our development program, which begins with the talent identification camps we hold each summer for young athletes. Mehdi came to one of our first camps in 2013, worked tremendously hard for the last two years as part of the development team and now he is the first rider from our talent ID program to sign with the pro squad. He has a very bright future ahead of him and I am very excited to watch him grow and succeed," Southerland said.

Kamstra, who was discovered by fellow Dutchman and Team Novo Nordisk veteran rider, Martijn Verschoor, raced with the development team starting in January this year after switching from cross country running. He raced with the Pro Continental team as a trainee.

"In order for the team to achieve long-term success and sustainability, we need to nurture our development program. Year after year we are seeing the fruit of our labor and this year we're thrilled to add two strong riders to our pro squad. We are all excited about their potential and will support them as best as possible in the pro ranks," Team Novo Nordisk Senior Vice President of Athletics Vassili Davidenko said. "The 2015 season has been our most successful to date and we're looking ahead to 2016 with even higher goals. We have a strong team, from the athletes to the staff and management, and as we grow we expect more results, more wins and more jerseys."

Team Novo Nordisk for 2016

Andrea Peron – ITA

Ben Dilley – USA

Brian Kamstra – NED

Charles Planet – FRA

Chris Williams – AUS

Corentin Cherhal - FRA

David Lozano – ESP

Gerd de Keijzer - NED

James Glasspool - AUS

Javier Megias – ESP

Joonas Henttala – FIN

Kevin De Mesmaeker – BEL

Martijn Verschoor – NED

Mehdi Benhamouda - FRA

Nicolas Lefrançois – FRA

Ruud Cremers – NED

Scott Ambrose – NZL

Stephen Clancy – IRL