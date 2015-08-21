inCycle Video: Team Novo Nordisk at Tour of Denmark
All-diabetic team inspires in home of title sponsor
Two years ago, Team Novo Nordisk took the risk to create a team of all diabetic riders to educate, empower and inspire people afflicted with the disease. At the Tour of Denmark they were given a warm welcome in the home of their sponsor.
The challenges of racing with Type 1 diabetes are real, but the riders showed they can still mix it up with the best while also fulfilling their duties for their sponsors. Riders like Chris Williams prove that Type 1 diabetes doesn't preclude a career in sports.
Novo Nordisk renewed its sponsorship with the team, assuring its existence through 2017.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy