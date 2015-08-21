inCycle Video: Team Novo Nordisk at Tour of Denmark

Image 1 of 5 The early breakaway with Julian Arredondo (Trek) and David Lozano (Novo Nordisk) at the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 A Novo Nordisk riders crosses the line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 A fan poses for a photo with a Novo Nordisk rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Vassili Davidenko at the Novo Nordisk team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Executive vice president Jakob Riis and co-founder Phil Southerland at the launch of Novo Nordisk (Image credit: Team Novo Nordisk)

Two years ago, Team Novo Nordisk took the risk to create a team of all diabetic riders to educate, empower and inspire people afflicted with the disease. At the Tour of Denmark they were given a warm welcome in the home of their sponsor.

The challenges of racing with Type 1 diabetes are real, but the riders showed they can still mix it up with the best while also fulfilling their duties for their sponsors. Riders like Chris Williams prove that Type 1 diabetes doesn't preclude a career in sports.

Novo Nordisk renewed its sponsorship with the team, assuring its existence through 2017.

