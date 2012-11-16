No new date set for Fränk Schleck doping case

Image 1 of 3 There is uncertainty over what Frank Schleck has to offer in 2012 (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 A perturbed Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) after being invovled in a large crash at 25km to go in stage 6. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Luxembourg champion Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

There is no end in sight for Fränk Schleck's doping case. The Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency has said that there is no date set for the next step in the case against the RadioShack-Nissan rider.

Schleck tested positive for Xipamid during this year's Tour de France. He has consistently denied having used that or any illegal substance.

“We must wait for the decision of the Disciplinary Committee,” Dr. Anik Sax of the ALAD Board of Directors told the Luxembourg newspaper Point 24. “No appointment has yet been made for the next meeting, much less for a decision.”

The most recent hearing on the matter was held on October 15, leaving Schleck with “a good feeling.” Since then the ALAD has conducted further investigations.