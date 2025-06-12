Recommended reading

'Not everything breaks with noise, sometimes it just slips out of rhythm' –Mattias Skjelmose to skip Tour de Suisse after illness

Lidl-Trek Tour de France contender, who already missed Critérium du Dauphiné, says French Grand Tour 'still the priority and I’m fully focused on being ready'

CINEY BELGIUM APRIL 23 Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek prior to the 89th La Fleche Wallonne 2025 a 2051km one day race from Ciney to Huy UCIWT on April 23 2025 in Ciney Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) before La Flèche Wallonne 2025 in April, where he lined up after winning Amstel Gold Race but crashed and delivered a DNF (Image credit: Getty Images)

Little seems to be running to plan for Mattias Skjelmose as he heads ever closer to the Tour de France, where he will be lining up to try and bolster Lidl-Trek's GC showing this July after having proven his mettle at La Vuelta a España in 2024 with fifth.

The 24-year-old may have taken a spectacular victory at Amstel Gold Race ahead of Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel in April but there have been a number of challenges through the rest of the season.

