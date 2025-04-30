'Still work to be done' for Cian Uijtdebroeks in recovery from ongoing leg issues

By published

Belgian was a late scratch from Tour de Romandie startlist for Visma-Lease a Bike

Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured at the start of the second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race, a 189km race from Camaiore to Follonica, Italy, Tuesday 11 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Cian Uijtdebroeks is fighting to return to full fitness after the recurrence of a leg issue took him out of Tirreno-Adriatico last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cian Uijtdebroeks' comeback to the peloton has been put on hold after his Visma-Lease a Bike team withdrew him from the Tour de Romandie this week.

The Belgian pulled out of March's Tirreno-Adriatico during the final stage, citing the same numb feeling in his legs he suffered late in 2024. He returned to racing in France earlier this month.

