Trending

Frank Schleck the only positive test from Tour de France

UCI confirm remaining tests all negative

Image 1 of 2

After struggling at the start of the final climb, Frank Schleck rallied to finish 12th

After struggling at the start of the final climb, Frank Schleck rallied to finish 12th
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 2

A happy Frank Schleck (Team Radioshack Nissan)

A happy Frank Schleck (Team Radioshack Nissan)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)

The UCI has announced that the Tour de France returned no additional positive anti-doping controls upon completion of the analyses.

“The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) has received the complete and final results of the last tests carried out at the Tour de France 2012. The samples received from the Châtenay-Malabry, Lausanne and Cologne laboratories all showed a negative result,” cycling’s governing body said in a press release.


 