Frank Schleck the only positive test from Tour de France
UCI confirm remaining tests all negative
The UCI has announced that the Tour de France returned no additional positive anti-doping controls upon completion of the analyses.
“The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) has received the complete and final results of the last tests carried out at the Tour de France 2012. The samples received from the Châtenay-Malabry, Lausanne and Cologne laboratories all showed a negative result,” cycling’s governing body said in a press release.
