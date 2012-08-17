Frank Schleck the only positive test from Tour de France

Image 1 of 2 After struggling at the start of the final climb, Frank Schleck rallied to finish 12th (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 A happy Frank Schleck (Team Radioshack Nissan) (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

The UCI has announced that the Tour de France returned no additional positive anti-doping controls upon completion of the analyses.

“The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) has received the complete and final results of the last tests carried out at the Tour de France 2012. The samples received from the Châtenay-Malabry, Lausanne and Cologne laboratories all showed a negative result,” cycling’s governing body said in a press release.







