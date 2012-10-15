Fränk Schleck has "good feeling" about doping defence

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Luxembourg champion Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 A perturbed Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) after being invovled in a large crash at 25km to go in stage 6. (Image credit: AFP)

The only rider to test positive in this year's Tour de France, Fränk Schleck, came away from his meeting with the Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency (ALAD) with "a good feeling", according to Wort.lu.

The RadioShack-Nissan rider's case has been overshadowed by that of his team's general manager Johan Bruyneel, who stepped down from his role after the dossier of evidence involving him and Lance Armstrong, among others, was released by the US Anti-Doping Agency this week.

Schleck tested positive in a sample taken on July 14 for the banned diuretic Xipamide, but denied having knowingly taken the drug. He was suspended by his team.

"I would first like to thank ALAD," Schleck said following his hearing, "they gave me the opportunity to have my testimony heard. We gave our extensive dossier to the appropriate authorities a week ago, and now we have to give them the necessary time to reach a verdict.

"I am very happy and have a good feeling. We put a lot of time and energy into preparing our defence. I have every confidence that the after our statements and testimony, the disciplinary committee will come to the correct result."

Schleck was supported by his teammate Maxime Monfort, who acted as a character witness. "I'm here as a friend and to tell the truth," he said.