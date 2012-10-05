Fränk Schleck's next hearing at Luxembourg NADA delayed one week
Procedure to continue on October 15
Fränk Schleck's hearing before the Luxembourg Anti-doping Agency has been put back one week and will now be hold on Monday, October 15, the agency has announced. There was no reason given for the delay.
Related Articles
Schleck tested positive for the diuretic Xipamid during the Tour de France, and the B-sample confirmed the positive. He has denied taking any illegal substance. The UCI sent the case to the Luxembourg national federation, which passed it on to the anti-doping agency.
Schleck had a hearing before the NADA's disciplinary committee at the end of August. According to wort.lu, the next hearing will continue with Schleck's defense, and it is not known when a decision might be announced.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy