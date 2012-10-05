Fränk Schleck's next hearing at Luxembourg NADA delayed one week

Image 1 of 3 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) in Liege for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 RadioShack-Nissan's Chris Horner and Franck Schleck relax before the start of stage 5. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fränk Schleck's hearing before the Luxembourg Anti-doping Agency has been put back one week and will now be hold on Monday, October 15, the agency has announced. There was no reason given for the delay.

Schleck tested positive for the diuretic Xipamid during the Tour de France, and the B-sample confirmed the positive. He has denied taking any illegal substance. The UCI sent the case to the Luxembourg national federation, which passed it on to the anti-doping agency.

Schleck had a hearing before the NADA's disciplinary committee at the end of August. According to wort.lu, the next hearing will continue with Schleck's defense, and it is not known when a decision might be announced.