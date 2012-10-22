Johny Schleck advises sons to "quit cycling"

Image 1 of 5 Lunch time for Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Luxembourg's Andy Schleck (L), flanked by his father, Johnny Schleck, poses at the Garabit viaduct in Anglards. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 The car belonging to Johnny Schleck, father of Fränk and Andy, was stopped and searched by French customs officers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Frank and Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Johny Schleck, father to RadioShack-Nissan’s Fränk and Andy, has advised his sons that they should hang up the bike.

Speaking to French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, Schleck said he reached the conclusion after both his sons experienced a horror 2012. Andy was elevated to 2010 Tour de France champion after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title following a positive test for clenbuterol. His 2012 season ground to a halt following a fractured pelvis suffered at the Critérium du Dauphiné in June with the 27-year-old only returning to racing at Binche-Tournai-Binche earlier this month.

Meantime, Fränk tested positive to the banned diuretic Xipamide in a sample taken on July 14 at the Tour de France, but denied having knowingly taken the drug. He was suspended by his team. Last week, he fronted the Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency (ALAD) with a verdict yet to be reached.

According to Johny Schleck, the experience has left Fränk "depressed" such has been his effort.

"He spent a lot of money on medical analysis and lawyers fees trying to prove his innocence. This is not a life," he explained.

