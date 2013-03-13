Nibali debuts at third on WorldTour standings after Tirreno victory

Image 1 of 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) adds another trident to his collection with his second straight Tirreno-Adriatico victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides to overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) has earned a second straight triumph in Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy’s second biggest stage race, that has seen the Italian move straight into third place overall on the WorldTour rankings. Ahead of Nibali are the two respective winners of Paris-Nice and the Santos Tour Down Under, Richie Porte (Sky) and Blanco Pro Cycling Team’s Tom Jelte Slagter.

As might be expected, the differences between the three victors of the first three week-long WorldTour stage races of 2013 is minimal. Porte, with 113 points, is just two points up on Slagter, while Nibali is a further five points behind in third

The Italian’s victory in Tirreno-Adriatico was hard-earned in the extreme. Chris Froome (Sky ProCycling) seemed to gain a solid advantage on the race’s one mountain top finish, but Nibali then turned the tables in impressive style by distancing both Froome and third placed Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) in Monday’s ultra-challenging parcours through the waterlogged climbs of Port Sant’Empidio.

The final stage, a short individual race against the clock in San Benedetto del Tronto, was won by time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), the second stage victory for his squad in Tirreno-Adriatico after they won the opening team time trial.

While the WorldTour's individual classification remains tightly packed together, the biggest impact of the “Race Between Two Seas” has been in the nations and teams classifications. Spain remains in control of the nations standings, but their advantage of a mere seven points over the Netherlands post Paris-Nice has now stretched to 112 points over the new runner-up, the United States - 309 to 197 points. The Netherlands drops to third with 182 points with Italy and the United Kingdom, in large part thanks to Nibali and Froome, moving up to fourth and fifth respectively.

Spain now has the first three-digit gap in any classification of the 2013 WorldTour and is now well on course to top the overall standings for the second straight year.

The same goes for the 2012 teams ranking winner, Sky Procycling, who like Spain have hugely reinforced their overall lead in Tirreno-Adriatico. Just 35 points ahead of Blanco Pro Cycling Team after Paris-Nice, Sky now has more than tripled that advantage to lead the Dutch squad with a total of 279 points to 162.

If Sky is distancing the Dutch from the top spot, at the same time the new third-ranked team, Omega Pharma-Quick Step, has both jumped six places in one fell swoop and reduced the margin between second and third overall from 64 points post Paris-Nice to a comparatively minor 34 points.

The next WorldTour event to be contested is the first one-day event on the calendar and the first Monument of the 2013 season: Italy's Milano-Sanremo. While defending champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) recently dropped out of Paris-Nice due to health issues, his teammate and 2011 Milano-Sanremo champion Matt Goss has shown good form with a stage victory at Tirreno-Adriatico. Another rider who starred at Tirreno-Adriatico, Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale), jumped to the top of the favourites list for the Italian monument with two stage wins in Italy, one in a field sprint and the other on a taxing penultimate stage from a breakaway containing eventual overall winner Vincenzo Nibali and stage 5 winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

WorldTour - Individuals 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 113 pts 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 111 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 106 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 92 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 86 6 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 72 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 12 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 60 14 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 58 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 16 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 42 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 40 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 20 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 21 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 22 22 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 23 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 24 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 25 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 26 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 27 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 10 29 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 30 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 31 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 6 34 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 35 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 36 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 37 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 38 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 6 39 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 40 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 41 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 42 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 4 43 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 44 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 45 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 46 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 47 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 4 48 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 49 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 50 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 51 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 52 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 53 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 55 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 56 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 57 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 58 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 59 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1 60 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 61 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 1 62 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1 64 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1 65 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 66 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1 67 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 68 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1 69 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 70 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 71 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

WorldTour - Teams 1 Sky Procycling 279 pts 2 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 162 3 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 138 4 RadioShack Leopard 116 5 Astana Pro Team 113 6 Movistar Team 113 7 Katusha 102 8 Garmin-Sharp 94 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 77 11 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 74 12 Lampre-Merida 71 13 BMC Racing Team 68 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 15 Orica-GreenEdge 26 16 Lotto Belisol 22 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 18 FDJ 15 19 Team Argos-Shimano 6