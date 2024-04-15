New SafeR project in turmoil after CEO Jaap Van Hulten ousted by stakeholders

By Stephen Farrand
published

UCI insists to Cyclingnews that safety is an 'absolute priority'

Riders get up after a crash during the 2024 Saxo Classic in Belgium
Riders get up after a crash during the 2024 Saxo Classic in Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images)

The SafeR-SafeRoadcycling project that aims to improve safety in men’s and women’s races is in turmoil after the stakeholders of professional cycling voted to oust Chief Executive Officer Jaap Van Hulten less than a year after he was selected for the position.

SafeR is controlled and funded by the different stakeholders in the sport: the UCI, the AIOCC race organisers group, the AIGCP teams association, the UNIO women’s team association and the men’s and women’s CPA riders association. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

More about womens cycling