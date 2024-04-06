'It's not time for politics, it's time for better safety' - says UCI President

By Stephen Farrand
published

David Lappartient reveals that 50% of crashes are caused by rider behaviour with red and yellow card punishment system to be introduced

David Lappartient
David Lappartient (Image credit: Getty Images)

UCI President David Lappartient spoke to Cyclingnews about rider and race safety before the start of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes, calling on everyone in the sport to come together for the good of the sport.  

Paris-Roubaix Femmes and the men’s Paris-Roubaix are arguably the two most dangerous races of the year due to the cobbles and the intense racing. Race organiser ASO accepted a request from the CPA rider’s association to create a chicane before the entrance of the Forest of Arenberg to slow the speed of the men before the treacherous sector. However, there is concern crashes could happen once again during the two days of racing.

