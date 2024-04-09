Recovery time unclear for Jonas Vingegaard after successful collarbone surgery

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has successfully undergone surgery after being involved in the horror crash on stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country.

The Dane’s first procedure was reportedly for his pneumothorax, which needed to take place before his fractures were treated completely. Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed on Tuesday morning that the operation on his broken collarbone was also successful.

“Jonas had a successful operation on his collarbone,” said the Dutch team.

“He will now spend the next few weeks recovering. It is not yet clear how long this will take. He is doing well and expresses his gratitude to everyone for their kind words over the past few days.”

Vingegaard was involved in the mass high-speed crash on stage 4 of the Basque race which also saw Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) break his collarbone and scapula and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) abandon the race from his injuries.

The two-time Tour de France winner was among the worst injured and left the race on a stretcher while on oxygen, after staying down from the crash without changing position. Initial reports confirmed his clavicle and rib fractures before a later update revealed his pulmonary contusion and pneumothorax.

According to AS, Vingegaard will remain under surveillance at the Txagorritxu Hospital’s ICU in Vitoria until he is further recovered. The team’s statement also confirmed that it could take several weeks before the Dane is back on his bike.

With such a serious injury, Vingegaard’s participation at this year’s Tour de France has been plunged into doubt and it remains to be seen whether he can reach anywhere close to top form before the race kicks off in Florence on June 29.

Sportive Director Merijn Zeeman has already confirmed that the Vingegaard's planned altitude camp in Spain in May won't take place and that alternate schedules will have to be discussed if he is to chase a third title in a row at the Tour.

“It's getting relatively better every day, but he is still in the hospital. That says enough,” said Zeeman to HLN. “Jonas only goes to the Tour if he is 100%.

“Jonas will miss the altitude training camp on the Sierra Nevada from May 6. If he goes to the Tour, we will have to do it via a different route. If it doesn't work, we'll have to come up with a different scenario.”