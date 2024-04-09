Recovery time unclear for Jonas Vingegaard after successful collarbone surgery

By James Moultrie
published

Dane remains in Spanish hospital after horrific Itzulia Basque Country crash, still too early to decide on Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has successfully undergone surgery after being involved in the horror crash on stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country

The Dane’s first procedure was reportedly for his pneumothorax, which needed to take place before his fractures were treated completely. Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed on Tuesday morning that the operation on his broken collarbone was also successful.

