New kit for Deignan and Guarnier as Boels-Dolmans unveil 2017 jersey

Boels-Dolmans have unveiled their 2017 race kit with the leading women's team linking up with Italian clothing manufacturer Santini. The partnership is set to run for at least two years and came about after discussions over the Women's WorldTour jersey that 2015 world champion Lizzie Deignan (née Armitstead) wore following her win at the 2016 Strade Bianche.
"They liked the jersey and the service we provided and asked if we could discuss a future collaboration," said Santini marketing manager Paola Santini. “We were happy to entertain this discussion.
"We strongly believe that women's cycling is an important part of the sport we love, and we're committed to supporting women in cycling," Santini added. "Eighty-five percent of the people working in Santini are women, so we feel we have a lot to give. Working with women is, in a way, a mission for us."
Santini are also set to produce custom products for the team, including a time trial speed suit.
"We have been developing a very strong and beautiful women's line in the past few years, and we think having the best Women's WorldTour team wearing it will help us spread the word," said Santini. "We'll look to the Boels-Dolmans riders to give us important feedback to improve the range."
Boels-Dolmans previously wore kit produced Bioracer.
