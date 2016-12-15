New kit for Deignan and Guarnier as Boels-Dolmans unveil 2017 jersey

Image 1 of 23 Lizzie Diegnan (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 2 of 23 The world champion's 2017 team kit (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 3 of 23 Luxembourg road champion Christine Majerus (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 4 of 23 USA national road champion Megan Guarnier (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 5 of 23 Christine Majerus in action in her new team kit (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 6 of 23 Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 7 of 23 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 8 of 23 USA national road champion Megan Guarnier (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 9 of 23 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team show off the new kit for 2017 (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 10 of 23 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team show off the new kit for 2017 (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 11 of 23 Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 12 of 23 World champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 13 of 23 Boels Dolmans out training in their new kit at team camp (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 14 of 23 The world champion's 2017 team kit (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 15 of 23 Amalie Dideriksen in her 2017 rainbow jersey (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 16 of 23 Specialized bikes or Boels Dolmans once more (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 17 of 23 Santini have produced the 2017 Boels Dolmans kit (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 18 of 23 Santini have produced the 2017 Boels Dolmans kit (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 19 of 23 The 2017 Boels Dolmans Cycling team (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 20 of 23 Lizzie Deignan shows off the news Boels Dolmans team kit (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 21 of 23 The 2017 Boels Dolmans kit from Santini (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 22 of 23 The 2017 Boels Dolmans kit from Santini (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 23 of 23 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team show off the new kit for 2017 (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Boels-Dolmans have unveiled their 2017 race kit with the leading women's team linking up with Italian clothing manufacturer Santini. The partnership is set to run for at least two years and came about after discussions over the Women's WorldTour jersey that 2015 world champion Lizzie Deignan (née Armitstead) wore following her win at the 2016 Strade Bianche.

"They liked the jersey and the service we provided and asked if we could discuss a future collaboration," said Santini marketing manager Paola Santini. “We were happy to entertain this discussion.

"We strongly believe that women's cycling is an important part of the sport we love, and we're committed to supporting women in cycling," Santini added. "Eighty-five percent of the people working in Santini are women, so we feel we have a lot to give. Working with women is, in a way, a mission for us."

Santini are also set to produce custom products for the team, including a time trial speed suit.

"We have been developing a very strong and beautiful women's line in the past few years, and we think having the best Women's WorldTour team wearing it will help us spread the word," said Santini. "We'll look to the Boels-Dolmans riders to give us important feedback to improve the range."

Boels-Dolmans previously wore kit produced Bioracer.