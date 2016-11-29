Cycling Australia announce multi-year extension with Santini

The Cycling Australia and Santini partnership that started in 2001 will continue through to at least 2020

The clothing partnership between Cycling Australia and Santini Maglificio Sportivo that started in 2001 will continue through to at least 2020. The Italian manufacturer will provide the road, mountain bike, BMX, para-cycling and track national teams with its elite level apparel. Santini will also continue to make the leader's jersey for the National Road Series (NRS) leader. It will also provide casual clothing for athletes, uniforms for staff and clothing for Commissaires.

"The relationship with Cycling Australia represents an important chapter in not only our company history, but also our family history," said Monica Santini, Santini Managing Director. "We are extremely proud to have collaborated with Cycling Australia from 2001 to today and the renewal will foster growth in the areas of product development and technological innovation.

"The main focus of this sponsorship is for the research and development of top range products created exclusively for the elite Australian athletes."

Cycling Australia CEO Nick Green echoed the comments of Monica Santini, welcoming the extension of a successful partnership.

"We've had an extremely fruitful 15 year relationship with Santini and look forward to maintaining the momentum through to the Gold Coast 2018 and Tokyo 2020," said Green. "This partnership runs deeper than just the jerseys on the backs of our riders; we see Santini as one of our technological and innovation partners."

"Whether it's giving our athletes the extra percentage benefits on the bike, to clothing for our valued staff including coaches and commissaires, we are pleased we are able to continue the journey with Santini."

Founded in 1965, Santini recently announced it had signed a five-year deal with the Vuelta a Espana to replace Le Coq Sportif as the jerseys sponsor of the race. It also produces the leader's jerseys for the Giro d'Italia.

Santini is also the official jersey sponsor for the UCI and the Slovakian cycling federation and in 2016 provided kit for the LottoNL-Jumbo team.