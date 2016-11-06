Guarnier named Voxy Road Rider of the Year 2016 - Video

USA champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Megan Guarnier earned Voxwomen's Voxy Road Rider of the Year 2016 award, which was presented to her at the recent Rouleur Classic in London this weekend. The Boels Dolmans rider was selected for the award for her success during the season and for being a role model in the sport of cycling.

Guarnier, the US national champion, had a successful season where she won the Giro Rosa and Tour of California overall titles, and went on to secure the inaugural Women's WorldTour victory.