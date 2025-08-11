Near-complete domination of calendar draws UAE Team Emirates-XRG closer to more historic records, and it isn't just down to Pogačar

By published

Cycling's top team matches record of wins with 20 different riders, and closes in on 16-year-old team victory record held by Columbia-HTC

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 01: Second place winner - Isaac Del Toro of Mexico, Adam Yates of Great Britain and Brandon McNulty of The United States of Team UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrate at podium as best team during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 21 a 144.8km stage from Rome to Rome / #UCIWT / on June 01, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG are closing in on more cycling history, having continued their domination of the cycling calendar with Brandon McNulty's overall victory at the Tour de Pologne on Sunday.

McNulty's win was the 72nd of the season for UAE, with overtaking their highest total of 81 from last season now looking likely in the final two and a half months of the racing calendar. The record for all-time wins by a team belongs to Columbia-HTC in 2009, who racked up 85 thanks to the likes of Mark Cavendish and Andrea Greipel.

In vast contrast, and despite Tadej Pogačar obviously making up a large proportion of UAE's 72 victories – he has 16 – UAE have amassed their total through great depth, with McNulty's victory in the final stage time trial in Poland making him the 20th UAE rider to win a race in 2025.

While they have continued to excel in the Grand Tours and Classics, with Pogačar at the Tour de France, they've also been dominant throughout one-week stage races and smaller events.

UAE will continue to thrive in the calendar into the Vuelta a España and end-of-season Classics in Autumn, with Juan Ayuso and João Almeida among the favourites for the final Grand Tour of the season in Spain.

Pogačar, while skipping out on a second GT, will return to racing at the GP Quebec and GP Montreal ahead of Worlds in September, where he could rack up more wins with a title defence in the latter, and a fifth Il Lombardia win in a row will also be expected in October.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.