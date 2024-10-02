UAE Team Emirates breaks apparent record with 76 wins by 20 different riders

Juan Sebastian Molan's CRO Race stage win marks the most diverse wins since 2000

UAE Team Emirates add the teams classification to their three stage wins at the Vuelta
There is no doubt that UAE Team Emirates is the number one team in the world, as they've sat atop the UCI World Rankings since February. But the team of World Champion, Tour de France, and Giro d'Italia winner Tadej Pogačar apparently broke a record held since 2000 when they won their 76th race with 20 different riders.

Juan Sebastian Molano claimed stage 2 of the CRO Race on Wednesday, becoming the 20th rider of UAE Team Emirates' 30-rider roster to enjoy a victory this year.

