Mitchelton-Scott women announce 10-rider roster for 2019

Image 1 of 4 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Amanda Spratt (Australia) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 4 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the third stage at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Moniek Tenniglo (Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

After announcing their men's team last Thursday, Mitchelton-Scott women have confirmed their 10-rider roster for 2019. The team will be made up of seven Australians and three international riders, as it was this year.

There is little change within the line-up for next season, with just two riders coming in to replace two outgoing riders.

Jolien D'hoore departs after just one season as she heads to Boels Dolmans for 2019, while Janelle Crooks will not return after two and a half seasons with the team.

Coming in are Grace Brown, who moves to the team after half a season with Wiggle-High5, and Moniek Tenniglo, who joins from FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope. The team have not been able to find a direct replacement for D'hoore in the sprints but directeur sportif Martin Vestby believes that the team can still succeed in the bunch gallops.

"I feel we have a good balance of different types of riders for next season and the girls really know each other's strengths," said Vestby. "Our two new riders fit well in the team and will provide vital support, adding strength and depth to the support structure and I think it will be a good balance and mix with the 2018 girls.

"The biggest challenge will be in the pure sprinter's races, but we have proved that we can do good lead-outs and win with different riders when it comes down to group sprints."

The rest of the team remains the same and they will be looking for more of the same when the season kicks off in just over a month's time. The team won more than any other in 2018, with 27 victories in total. Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt were the team's most successful riders, contributing 13 and six wins respectively.

While there was plenty to celebrate in 2018, there were some challenges, with Lucy Kennedy and Georgia Williams sitting out of racing for extended periods of time.

"It will be hard to top the 2018 season but hopefully with less bad luck and injuries we can start with our top team lining-up in major events and it also gives us the room to rotate more races and not burn out any riders. I'm sure that we will see positive effects from that and hopefully even more victories," said Vestby.

"I'm sure each of our riders can continue to develop during the next years, they are very determined and confident after having such a great season this year. There is also still a nice touch of competition in the group, many riders have stepped up a level and are hungry for their own results too and this helps to keep them motivated and push the level up as well."

Mitchelton-Scott for 2019: Jessica Allen, Grace Brown, Gracie Elvin, Lucy Kennedy, Alexandra Manly, Sarah Roy, Amanda Spratt, Moniek Tenniglo, Annemiek van Vleuten, Georgia Williams.