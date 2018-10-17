Tenniglo to Mitchelton-Scott in 2019

Image 1 of 5 Moniek Tenniglo (Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Moniek Tenniglo (WM3 Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Moniek Tenniglo (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 5 Moniek Tenniglo. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 5 Moniek Tenniglo and Marianne Vos after stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Moniek Tenniglo will join the Mitchelton-Scott women's team in 2019. The 30-year-old Dutch rider spent this year with the French outfit FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, and going foward, will fill a domestique role on the Australian team next season.

"I am really happy and excited to be joining Mitchelton-Scott," Tenniglo said. "It’s a team with a great team spirit and that’s why it makes it really exciting for me, because I think I am a rider who works well within a team and I enjoy playing a strong supporting role. That’s where I feel I am most valuable.

"That's a big part of why I am looking forward to being part of this team with these riders and so much quality within the squad. It's a really professional set up throughout the organisation and that's great for me."

Tenniglo also spent one season with WM3 Energie in 2017, where she rode a support role to assist the team to four Tour victories. She has also had strong results of her own: third at Gracia Orlova, fifth at BeNe Ladies Tour and second at Rabobank 7-Dorpenomloop Aalburg. Before that, she spent three seasons with Rabobank-Liv Women, where she raced with compatriots Marianne Vos, Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek Van Vleuten, who currently leads the Mitchelton-Scott programme.

Her commitment to team goals over the seasons, however, are what will make her an asset to Mitchelton-Scott, particularly with their focus on hilly stage races and classics events that are part of the Women's WorldTour. This year, Van Vleuten won the Giro Rosa and La Course, and Amanda Spratt has stepped up her role as a top performer in the classics and shorter stage races.

"Moniek is a very strong team player, and she is a rider with good versatility and someone we can use in a lot of different races," said Mitchelton-Scott team director Martin Vestby. "She is going to be important for us as a support rider and brings a lot of experience with her from a lot of different races whilst also being able to handle a busy race schedule.

"We're really happy to have Moniek on board for 2019. She is a trustworthy rider with good physical condition, and her strongest value for the team is her ability to sacrifice herself for the team goals without placing too much emphasis on personal objectives.

"I am quite impressed that her biggest goal is to be the strongest possible team player or domestique within the squad, and if we can help her achieve that then it's a win-win situation all round."

