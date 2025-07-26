'Matteo and I were kind of stuck together' – Tim Wellens explains how unspoken Visma-UAE tension extended into Tour de France stage 20 breakaway with Matteo Jorgenson

Belgian and American cross the line in eighth and ninth place on transition stage to Pontarlier

PONTARLIER, FRANCE - JULY 26: (L-R) Tim Wellens of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Ivan Romeo of Spain and Team Movistar compete in the breakaway during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 20 a 184.2km stage from Nantua to Pontarlier / #UCIWT / on July 26, 2025 in Pontarlier, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jorgenson and Wellens in the stage 20 breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG allrounder Tim Wellens has explained how he and Visma-Lease a Bike racer Matteo Jorgenson ended up all but cancelling each other out during the stage 20 Tour de France breakaway to Pontarlier.

On a tough, rainy day across the foothills of the Jura, the current Belgian National Champion and stage 16 winner made it into the 13-man break of the day, with Jorgenson also making it across.

Alasdair Fotheringham

