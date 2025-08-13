'Mathieu is far ahead of me' – Tom Pidcock talks comparisons to Van der Poel as Vuelta GC bid rules out duel at MTB Worlds

'He's won eight monuments and world titles in three different disciplines: cyclocross, gravel, and the best of all: road. I'd really love to win the latter' says Brit

The next chapter of Tom Pidcock's 2025 season with Q36.5 will see him take on the Vuelta a España, where he will eye a top 10 GC finish, but this means he will miss out on a potential duel with Mathieu van der Poel at the Mountain Bike World Championships in September.

Pidcock said it was "a shame" that he wouldn't get to battle against the Dutchman, with the third week of the Vuelta overlapping with MTB Worlds. Q36.5 team was awarded a wildcard entry for a second Grand Tour this year, so Pidcock will race on the road in Spain rather on World Championship dirt in Switzerland.

"There are similarities in some ways. I think we both enjoy cycling intuitively, a bit more playfully. I don't just look at numbers. Of course, we're different athletes – I'm smaller and lighter, much more of a climber. Mathieu is one of the great Classics specialists."

Crashes and a lack of form have seen him miss out and lose to the likes of Pidcock, who included more mountain biking in his calendar in those years. Even Van der Poel's most recent appearance in the discipline ended in disaster, with a double crash at the Nové Město World Cup, resulting in a broken wrist.

Still a young rider at only 26, the same age as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Pidcock wants the latter half of his 20s to bring greater success on the road, in a similar vein to how Van der Poel and Wout van Aert have continued to succeed into their thirties.

