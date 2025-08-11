Mathieu van der Poel to make first racing comeback since abandoning Tour de France at criterium in the Netherlands

Dutchman back in action at Sunday's Profronde Etten-Leur more than three weeks after suffering with pneumonia

Alpecin - Deceuninck team&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey cycles across the finish line cycles during the 7th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 197 km between Saint-Malo and Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, in Brittany, western France, on July 11, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
Van der Poel won a stage and wore the yellow jersey twice at the Tour before he was forced to abandon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will return to action for the first time after being forced out of the Tour de France with pneumonia at a criterium in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Van der Poel had been racing the best Tour de France of his career up to the unfortunate end to his race, winning the second stage, wearing the yellow jersey twice, and lighting up the action several times alongside overall winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the first week.

Following the criterium appearance, the rest of Van der Poel's 2025 season is expected to revolve around the Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland in September, with no appearance at the Vuelta a España or road Worlds currently scheduled.

Announced alongside the Dutchman on the start list for Etten-Leur will be several other big stars, including the Tour de France Femmes winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, world champion Lotte Kopecky, and Tour stage winners Tim Wellens and Thymen Arensman.

James Moultrie
News Writer

