Marcel Kittel's 2016 Tour de France Specialized Venge ViAS - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 For the 2016 Tour de France, Specialized produced a custom-painted Venge for German sprinter Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 2 of 21 Marcel Kittel's Specialized Venge ViAS for the 2016 Tour (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 3 of 21 Etixx-Quick Step mechanics use very tidy number plate holders that play very nicely with the aero shapes on the Venge (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 4 of 21 Specialized produced a coordinating Romin Evo saddle to maintain the look top to bottom. Kittel's seat height is a lofty 80.4 centimeters (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 5 of 21 Small details dotted the frame and fork (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 6 of 21 Even the cutout on the down tube for the front brake received the motif colours and lines (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 7 of 21 Specialized mentioned that they have updated the brakes on the Venge, with tighter tolerance bushings, new materials and different springs (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 8 of 21 Some have vocally criticized the brakes on the Venge and before the start of the Tour, Specialized was on hand with new versions (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 9 of 21 Kittel is very particular about his handlebars and likes them to remain the same between his Tarmac and Venge. His bar of choice is an FSA Energy Compact, measuring 42cm outside-outside (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 10 of 21 Kittel, like others in the peloton, love Zipp's Sprint SL stem, here in a 12cm. Team mechanics though have blacked out logos as Zipp is not a sponsor. Seen here is also a new headset cap for the Venge that Specialized is producing for riders not using the integrated ViAS bar/stem (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 11 of 21 Shimano's Di2 sprint shifters are de rigueur equipment for many top sprinters on the Japanese firm's components (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 12 of 21 Apparently Kittel had much to do with the aesthetic of the bike, working closely with Specialized artists to produce this impressive finish. For gearing, the German is using 53/39 rings and an 11-25 cassette (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 13 of 21 Mechanical Dura Ace and Roval rear wheels for Kittel (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 14 of 21 The CERN particle accelerator inspiration also reflects the dynamism of sprinting (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 15 of 21 The CERN particle accelerator inspiration colourway continues on the saddle (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 16 of 21 An Etixx sticker marks the exact height for Kittel's seatpost (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 17 of 21 Fact Carbon (Functional Advanced Composite Technology) features in the Venge Vias frame (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 18 of 21 The Di2 Junction box is hidden underneath the Stem (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 19 of 21 The front end is millimetre perfect to ensure an aerodynamic ride (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 20 of 21 The CERN particle accelerator inspired the colour and design of Kittel's bike (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 21 of 21 The liquid silver paint with a touch of Chrome makes Kittel's Venge one of the more eye catching bikes in the bunch (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia)

Etixx-Quick Step's Marcel Kittel is riding on board a Specialized Venge this season for the first time in his professional career with the American company providing the eight time Tour de France stage winner with a custom painted frame for the 103rd edition of the race.

Kittel started the season onboard a black Venge that he piloted to overall Dubai Tour vicrtory, stages at the Volta a Algarve, Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde, Tour de Romandie, Giro d'Italia and a fourth Scheldeprijs.

For the Tour de France, the 28-year-old will be riding an eye catching silver and chrome Venge ViAS frame which lead road designer at Specialized Ron Jones explained came about through various factors.

"When brainstorming we covered topics from teamwork to his Harley Davidson which lead me to the idea of explosive speed," said Jones. "I spent some time researching this subject and came across the CERN particle accelerator and some of the experiments performed there. They shoot electrons towards each other at the speed of light and record the impacts which create these awesome explosive graphics."



Kittel added that having been involved in the design process, he is excited with the finished product.

"I like this bike a lot and I really thank Specialized for having prepared it for me right before the most important competition of the year," said Marcel Kittel. "It will be an extra motivation for the race. What impresses me the most about this bike is the contrast between the alloy colored frame and the applied decals. They are an explosion of colors and they represent in a way what happens in a sprint, an explosion of power and speed. It's also in part what happens to your muscles when you break into a sprint. I'm happy that this great project has become a reality."

While Kittel's bike is a contrast aesthetically to his black Vegne from the early-season, the German has stuck with his reliable Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Roval Rapide CLX 64 wheels, a Specialized Romin EVO saddle, and FSA cockpit. Finished off with black bar tape, and black brakes, the silver chrome frame is accentuated by the the darker colours.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Kittel's Specialized Venge ViAS.

