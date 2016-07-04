Marcel Kittel's 2016 Tour de France Specialized Venge ViAS - Gallery

'Explosive' graphics and chrome silver frame for eight-time Tour de France stage winner
Etixx-Quick Step's Marcel Kittel is riding on board a Specialized Venge this season for the first time in his professional career with the American company providing the eight time Tour de France stage winner with a custom painted frame for the 103rd edition of the race.
Kittel started the season onboard a black Venge that he piloted to overall Dubai Tour vicrtory, stages at the Volta a Algarve, Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde, Tour de Romandie, Giro d'Italia and a fourth Scheldeprijs.
For the Tour de France, the 28-year-old will be riding an eye catching silver and chrome Venge ViAS frame which lead road designer at Specialized Ron Jones explained came about through various factors.
"When brainstorming we covered topics from teamwork to his Harley Davidson which lead me to the idea of explosive speed," said Jones. "I spent some time researching this subject and came across the CERN particle accelerator and some of the experiments performed there. They shoot electrons towards each other at the speed of light and record the impacts which create these awesome explosive graphics."
Kittel added that having been involved in the design process, he is excited with the finished product.
"I like this bike a lot and I really thank Specialized for having prepared it for me right before the most important competition of the year," said Marcel Kittel. "It will be an extra motivation for the race. What impresses me the most about this bike is the contrast between the alloy colored frame and the applied decals. They are an explosion of colors and they represent in a way what happens in a sprint, an explosion of power and speed. It's also in part what happens to your muscles when you break into a sprint. I'm happy that this great project has become a reality."
While Kittel's bike is a contrast aesthetically to his black Vegne from the early-season, the German has stuck with his reliable Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Roval Rapide CLX 64 wheels, a Specialized Romin EVO saddle, and FSA cockpit. Finished off with black bar tape, and black brakes, the silver chrome frame is accentuated by the the darker colours.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Kittel's Specialized Venge ViAS.