Manzana Postobon cut ties with Paredes after EPO positive

Image 1 of 3 Wilmar Paredes won the mountains jersey at the Tour des Fjords. (Image credit: Jonathan Näckstrand) Image 2 of 3 Wilmar Paredes (Colombia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 KOM leader Wilmar Paredes (Manzana Postobon) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

The Colombian Manzana Postobon team has announced it has terminated Wilmar Paredes’ contract after the UCI revealed he had tested positive for EPO.

The UCI announced that Dutch cyclo-cross rider Denise Betsema had tested positive for anabolic androgenic steroids on Friday in a statement, but simply added the 22-year-old Colombian to its list of provisionally suspended riders, revealing the out of competition test was carried on February 27 a few days after Paredes completed the Tour Colombia 2.1 stage race.

Paredes' case has still to be adjudicated but the Manzana Postobon team moved swiftly to distance themselves from the case.

"Our philosophy has been, and will always be, the respect for clean cycling, we are committed to having a sport that is free of doping, based on rigid principals of transparency and following the rules handled by the MPCC," the team said in a statement.

"We trust that the athlete can clarify the situation, facing the process from the values that the team has imparted on him and that he can exercise his right to a defence and that due process is observed. Finally, we reiterate our zero tolerance to doping."

Parades has still to win his first professional race but impressed by winning several best young rider competitions at stage races such as the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe and the Tour des Fjords. He won the mountains competition at the Tour de Taiwan but that was after the test that returned positive for EPO.

The Manzana Postobon is in action at the Gran Prix Indurain in Spain and is due to ride next week’s WorldTour Itzulia Basque Country race. The team recently revealed it would not be able to ride the Tour de Yorkshire in Britain due to bureaucratic problems.

