Betsema hit with anti-doping adverse finding

Cyclo-cross stand-out Denise Betsema (Marlux-Bingoal) has been provisionally suspended following an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for a prohibited anabolic substance, Wielerflits reported on Friday.

The positive doping control sample was taken at the Hoogerheide World Cup on January 27, 2019, where Betsema placed seventh.

The UCI announced on Friday that the control, planned and carried out by the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), resulted in an AAF for "Endogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroid(s) administered exogenously".

Betsema had a breakthrough season, winning five smaller races before taking her first World Cup victory in Koksijde in November. The results earned her a full-time contract with Marlux-Bingoal.

She finished fourth in the World Championships in February, and ended her season with four straight victories, including the Superprestige finale in Middelkerke, finishing third overall in the series behind world champion Sanne Cant and compatriot Annemarie Worst.

Betsema can request her B-sample be analysed.