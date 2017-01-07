Majerus claims 25th Luxembourg title

Image 1 of 5 Christine Majerus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Christine Majerus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Christine Majerus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Christine Majerus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Belgium's Jolien Verschueren, Belgium's Sanne Cant and Luxembourg's Christine Majerus celebrate on the podium after the 4th stage (out of 8) in the women's elite category of the Superprestige

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) bumped her national title tally to 25 on Saturday when she soloed to victory during the Luxembourg cyclo-cross national championships. The latest championship is Majerus' eighth 'cross title to go along with her 10 road championships and seven time trial titles.

"Obviously, not winning would have been a disappointment," Majerus said. “I know that the jersey isn’t mine, but I know nothing else except these colours. I’m happy that I can still wear my favourite jersey."

Majerus, 29, battled not only her competition on the course, but also the freezing temperatures, which never got above zero.

"It was honestly the worst weather conditions I’ve faced all year," she said. "It was freezing cold – I’m still trying to get warm more than an hour after the race – and the ground was completely frozen. The lap was turning all the time, so it was hard to keep the pressure high. It took me one lap to get into a good rhythm."

Majerus took command during the second lap, opening up a lead she would hold for the final three circuits.

"In the end, I didn’t take any more risks because the speaker kept talking about the crashes at the junior races, which calmed me a little bit," Majerus said. "The main challenge today was holding myself back, to take no risks."

Majerus finished nearly three minutes ahead of runner-up Nathalie Lamborelle. Suzie Godart was third.

Majerus will skip the Telent UCI World Cup in Italy next weekend, choosing instead to race at home.

"I’m doing the C2 races in Luxembourg instead of the World Cup in Italy to have less travel stress," said Majerus. "I’m happy with my choice to stay close to home."