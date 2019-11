Image 1 of 49 Race winner Christine Majerus on the top step of the podium at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 49 Lotto Cycling Cup leader Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 49 Mieke Kroeger (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 49 Kat Garfoot (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 49 Danish champ Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 49 The peloton pushes the pace (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 49 Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) in the bunch (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 49 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 49 Lotto Soudal Ladies control the peloton (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 49 Margarita López (Bizkaia - Durango) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 49 The Canyon-SRAM team at sign on (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 49 Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 49 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 49 Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 49 The podium of Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) and Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 49 Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) gets a hand after her win (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 49 Elena Cecchini and Canyon-SRAM teammate Alexis Ryan discuss the race (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 49 Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) looks back at the Vos crash (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 49 No celebration for Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) after Vos' crash (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 49 Marianne Vos makes impact with the barrier (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 49 Marianne Vos close to saving it (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 49 Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 49 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 49 Mieke Kroeger signs on (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 49 Marianne Vos tries to save it (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 26 of 49 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 27 of 49 Thalita de Jong (Rabo Liv) comes to the front as the rain begins to pour again at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 28 of 49 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Hi5) at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 29 of 49 Emma Johansson leads the second time up Roderberg at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 30 of 49 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) on the long descent of Roderberg at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 31 of 49 Jeanne Korevaar (Rabo Liv) attacks at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 32 of 49 Emma Johansson (Wiggle Hi5) at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 33 of 49 Elena Cecchini (CANYON//SRAM Racing) tests the legs of the others in the front group at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 34 of 49 Marianne Vos leads the front group as they approach Rodeberg for the first of three ascents at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 35 of 49 One lap to go, Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) is in Marianne Vos' wheel at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 36 of 49 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) sprints to victory as Marianne Vos crashes out at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 37 of 49 Lead group approach Kemmel at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 38 of 49 Lead group approach Kemmel at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 39 of 49 The climbing begins at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 40 of 49 Marianne Vos and her Rabo Liv teammates presented to the crowds at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 41 of 49 Rain featured often throughout the afternoon of racing at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 42 of 49 One final chat for Orica-AIS before the start of Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 43 of 49 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) on the front in the early kilometres at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 44 of 49 Quick bike change for Sarah Roy (Orica AIS) after a crash at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 45 of 49 Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) finishes second (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 46 of 49 Race winner Christine Majerus on the top step of the podium at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 47 of 49 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) sprints to victory as Marianne Vos crashes out at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 48 of 49 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) wins Dwars door de Westhoek 2016. A 127km road race starting and finishing in Boezinge, Belgium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 49 of 49 One lap to go, Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) is in Marianne Vos' wheel at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) took a hard-fought win at the Dwars door de Westhoek on Sunday in Belgium. The Luxembourg champion won the 127km race ahead of Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) and Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5). Former world champion Marianne Vos crashed in the finale but recovered to finish 16 seconds down in Majerus in ninth place.

"It came down to a sprint," said Majerus of the finish. "It was a dangerous finish on cobblestone. It's never easy to sprint on cobblestones. Marianne made a bit of a mistake in the sprint, and I was following her. Before she crashed, I could already see it coming. My bike was going from right to the left, and it was hard to stay in control. It was safer to move across the road.

"I feel sorry for Marianne that she crashed, but I cannot change it. I'm happy she's ok. Sometimes for winning you need to do no mistakes, and unfortunately for Vos, she made a mistake and I didn't. It's all part of the game."

Full Results