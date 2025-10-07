Lotto lays off several staff members ahead of merger with Intemarché-Wanty

By published

Permanent members of staff – including mechanics and team doctor – informed they won't be part of new team despite previous assurances

ISBERGUES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 21: Elia Viviani of Italy, Lars Craps of Belgium, Jasper De Buyst of Belgium, Jarrad Drizners of Australia, Joshua Giddings of Great Britain, Arjen Livyns of Belgium, Baptiste Veistroffer of France and Team Lotto prior to the 79th Grand Prix d&amp;apos;Isbergues - Pas de Calais 2025 a 201.1km one day race from Isbergues to Isbergues on September 21, 2025 in Isbergues, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Lotto are set to merge with Intemarché-Wanty for 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian ProTeam Lotto's merger with WorldTour squad Intermarché-Wanty looks to be edging closer to reality after several members of staff received calls informing them of layoffs last week.

According to a report in Het Nieuwsblad, Lotto called various permanent employees on Friday, informing them that they won't be part of the new merged team.

Lotto CEO Jannie Haek has previously said that the team would not need to lay off any existing employees as a result of the merger, with the permanent staff members of the team staying on board, while the staff of Intermarché-Wanty, who are employed as contractors, were to be laid off.

Lotto has already waved goodbye to team manager Stéphane Heulot, with the Frenchman departing at the end of last month.

Heulot had been managing the team since 2023, overseeing 58 wins during his reign before leaving on September 30. The merged team will be overseen by Intermarché-Wanty boss Jean-François Bourlart.

"I'm the happiest man, but unhappy for my staff and riders because I loved this team and that's still the case. I'm happy with what I've experienced because, in my opinion, I've succeeded in my mission – we've brought the team back to the WorldTour."

The total riders across both teams under contract for 2026 adds up to 32 – more than the maximum of 30 allowed under WorldTour rules - though Intermarché-Wanty riders, including star Biniam Girmay, could be free to move elsewhere due to the merger situation.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.