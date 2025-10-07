Lotto lays off several staff members ahead of merger with Intemarché-Wanty

Lotto are set to merge with Intemarché-Wanty for 2026

Belgian ProTeam Lotto's merger with WorldTour squad Intermarché-Wanty looks to be edging closer to reality after several members of staff received calls informing them of layoffs last week.

According to a report in Het Nieuwsblad, Lotto called various permanent employees on Friday, informing them that they won't be part of the new merged team.

Physio Vincent Monserez, mechanics Nick Mondelaers and Jeanick Verstraete, and doctor Milan Holvoet were all told that they will not be part of the team going forward. Several other Lotto staff members also received the same news.

Lotto CEO Jannie Haek has previously said that the team would not need to lay off any existing employees as a result of the merger, with the permanent staff members of the team staying on board, while the staff of Intermarché-Wanty, who are employed as contractors, were to be laid off.

Lotto has already waved goodbye to team manager Stéphane Heulot, with the Frenchman departing at the end of last month.

Heulot had been managing the team since 2023, overseeing 58 wins during his reign before leaving on September 30. The merged team will be overseen by Intermarché-Wanty boss Jean-François Bourlart.

"Above all, I needed to be back with my family because I've been 1000% involved for three years," Heulot said last month.



"It worked out pretty well since we've improved the structure on a sporting and organisational level.

"I'm the happiest man, but unhappy for my staff and riders because I loved this team and that's still the case. I'm happy with what I've experienced because, in my opinion, I've succeeded in my mission – we've brought the team back to the WorldTour."

The new-look squad will retain Lotto's ownership structure and will race in the WorldTour on Lotto's license as the team is all-but-confirmed to be promoted for the 2026 season.

While the staff layoffs have already begun, it remains to be seen what the new team will look like on the sporting side.

The total riders across both teams under contract for 2026 adds up to 32 – more than the maximum of 30 allowed under WorldTour rules - though Intermarché-Wanty riders, including star Biniam Girmay, could be free to move elsewhere due to the merger situation.