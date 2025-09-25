'I've succeeded in my mission' – Lotto CEO Heulot departs ahead of mooted team merger with Intermarché-Wanty

By published

Belgian team is all-set for return to WorldTour following Frenchman's successful three-year stint at the helm

Lotto Dstny CEO Stephane Heulot talks to the press during the media day of Lotto Dstny cycling team in Denia,AB Spain, Friday 13 January 2023, in preparation of the upcoming season. BELGA PHOTO DAVID RAMIREZ (Photo by DAVID RAMIREZ / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID RAMIREZ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Lotto CEO Stéphane Heulot is set to leave the team next week (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a possible merger of Lotto and Intermarché-Wanty still on the cards for 2026, Lotto CEO Stéphane Heulot will be leaving the Belgian squad, with his departure set to come on September 30.

The Frenchman has been in the position at the team since 2023, but a number of staff and riders across both teams will be forced to move on should the merger of the two teams be finalised over the winter.

Talks concerning a merger got underway in the summer, with rumours intensifying during the Tour de France. A merged team will likely retain Lotto's ownership structure and all-but-confirmed WorldTour licence, while Intermarché-Wanty's Jean-François Bourlart is set to take on the new leadership role as Heulot departs.

"I'm the happiest man, but unhappy for my staff and riders because I loved this team and that's still the case. I'm happy with what I've experienced because, in my opinion, I've succeeded in my mission – we've brought the team back to the WorldTour."

Heulot and Lotto have had to navigate several difficulties during their time in the second division, notably Arnaud De Lie's well-publicised struggle with illness, Caleb Ewan's controversial departure, and the loss of key riders – including Victor Campenaerts, Maxim Van Gils, and Florian Veermersch – to richer teams.

"There was still a lot to do, but I have the feeling that people questioned themselves, that they exploited their area of ​​expertise because I gave them this freedom," Heulot said.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.