Lidl-Trek sign Tour de France Femmes stage winner Ricarda Bauernfeind on two-year deal

German leaves Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto after coming up through their development programme

AMBERT, FRANCE - JULY 31: Ricarda Bauernfeind of Germany and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto crosses the finish line during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 6 /a 123.7km stage from Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert #UCIWWT / on July 31, 2025 in Ambert, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Bauernfeind last rode at the Tour de France Femmes in July (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek have signed Tour de France Femmes stage winner Ricarda Bauernfeind on a two-year deal from 2026, the team announced on Tuesday.

In one of the few Women's WorldTour transfers confirmed so far, the young German talent will leave Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto after four years – three on their WorldTour team, and one as part of their Generation development squad.

"I learned how to be a road racer at Canyon SRAM. From the Generation team to the Women’s WorldTour, I grew tremendously – learning the ropes, developing as an athlete, and celebrating some unforgettable victories with a supportive team," Bauernfeind said in a Lidl-Trek press release.

“Now, joining Lidl-Trek opens up an exciting new chapter filled with fresh challenges and opportunities. I’ve always admired the Team’s professional structure, which continues to evolve with Lidl’s growing involvement. The riders, the racing style, and the long-term vision have consistently impressed me," she continued.

"What truly stands out is the Team’s commitment to athlete development—giving riders the time and space to grow. That’s something I value deeply, especially as I still feel I have untapped potential, particularly in my GC ambitions."

"Lidl-Trek believes in my path, even after a challenging season with injury and fewer results. I’m incredibly motivated to learn from the best in the world — both riders and staff — and to give everything I have for this Team. I’m confident we’ll reach the next level together," she said.

"Ricarda’s talent is clear, and while the last two seasons have been particularly challenging, we believe she can return to her best — and go even further," Lidl-Trek general manager Luca Guercilena said.

"She has excellent racing instincts, as she showed with her Tour de France Femmes stage win. At just 25, Ricarda still has plenty of time to grow, and we will give her the right environment, expertise and support to help her maximise her potential. I’m confident we will see her back to winning ways in a Lidl-Trek jersey."

