Lidl-Trek sign Tour de France Femmes stage winner Ricarda Bauernfeind on two-year deal

Lidl-Trek have signed Tour de France Femmes stage winner Ricarda Bauernfeind on a two-year deal from 2026, the team announced on Tuesday.

In one of the few Women's WorldTour transfers confirmed so far, the young German talent will leave Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto after four years – three on their WorldTour team, and one as part of their Generation development squad.

Bauernfeind was part of the first year of the Canyon-SRAM Generation team, and is one of its most successful alumni so far: in 2023, she won stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes in just her first year as a professional.

However, despite being one of the German team's best homegrown talents, she is headed for pastures new in 2026, joining Lidl-Trek on a two-year contract and bolstering the team's climbing personnel.

"I learned how to be a road racer at Canyon SRAM. From the Generation team to the Women’s WorldTour, I grew tremendously – learning the ropes, developing as an athlete, and celebrating some unforgettable victories with a supportive team," Bauernfeind said in a Lidl-Trek press release.

“Now, joining Lidl-Trek opens up an exciting new chapter filled with fresh challenges and opportunities. I’ve always admired the Team’s professional structure, which continues to evolve with Lidl’s growing involvement. The riders, the racing style, and the long-term vision have consistently impressed me," she continued.

"What truly stands out is the Team’s commitment to athlete development—giving riders the time and space to grow. That’s something I value deeply, especially as I still feel I have untapped potential, particularly in my GC ambitions."

Despite her breakout success in 2023, Bauernfeind has struggled with a knee injury for the past 18 months, which has somewhat stalled her progress, but she is hoping to get back on track with her new team.

She did ride the Tour this year, with her best results 14th on the final stage.

"Lidl-Trek believes in my path, even after a challenging season with injury and fewer results. I’m incredibly motivated to learn from the best in the world — both riders and staff — and to give everything I have for this Team. I’m confident we’ll reach the next level together," she said.

That confidence is fully reciprocated from her new team, who add Bauernfeind to a roster that includes fellow climbing GC riders Shirin van Anrooij, Niamh Fisher-Black and Gaia Realini.

"Ricarda’s talent is clear, and while the last two seasons have been particularly challenging, we believe she can return to her best — and go even further," Lidl-Trek general manager Luca Guercilena said.

"She has excellent racing instincts, as she showed with her Tour de France Femmes stage win. At just 25, Ricarda still has plenty of time to grow, and we will give her the right environment, expertise and support to help her maximise her potential. I’m confident we will see her back to winning ways in a Lidl-Trek jersey."

Bauernfeind is Lidl-Trek's first new signing to the women's team for 2026, after confirming contract extensions for several of their riders. With Ellen van Dijk and Lizzie Deignan both retiring at the end of this year, the team has some space to fill in their roster, with 16 riders currently confirmed for next season.

Cyclingnews will cover all of the 2026 cycling transfers from around the men's and women's pelotons with news, analysis, and an updated transfer index, to make sure you don't miss a thing this transfer season.