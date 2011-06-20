Leipheimer and Cunego climb UCI rankings after Tour de Suisse
Gilbert retains individual lead, RadioShack up to third in team ranking
Success at the Tour de Suisse has lifted Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) into the top 20 of the latest UCI ranking.
Leipheimer snatched victory from the Italian in the final time trial stage on Sunday and scored 100 points for his success. That lifted the veteran American from 73rd to 18th in the individual ranking, with a total of 128 points. Cunego scored 80 points for second place and also scored four points for each of his six days in the leader's yellow jersey. He climbed from 60th to 20th in the ranking, with a total of 123 points. Stage winner and third overall Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) also shot up the ranking, moving from 56th to 21st with a new total of 120 points.
Despite not riding the Tour de Suisse, Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) still tops the individual ranking thanks to his incredible run of success in the spring Classics.
Gilbert has a total of 356 points, just seven points ahead of Giro d'Italia winner Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). Italy's Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is a close third with 348 points. Cadel Evans (BMC) is fourth with 314 points, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is fifth with 288 points and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), winner of the final time trial stage at the Tour de Suisse, stays in sixth place with a total of 248 points. A total of 173 riders have so far scored points in this year’s ranking.
Spain leads the nations ranking, RadioShack climb to third in teams
Leipheimer's success helped lift RadioShack from fourth to third in the team ranking. The US-registered squad now has a total of 609 points and closed the gap on leaders HTC-Highroad, that has 628 points, and Leopard Trek, that has 613 points. The Saxo Bank-SunGard team slipped to seventh, while Cunego's Lampre-ISD moved up to fourth place. Omega Pharma-Lotto is fifth and BMC is sixth.
Spain still tops the nations ranking with 1000 points. Italy is second with 891 points, Belgium is third with 765 points and Australia is fourth with 748 points.
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|356
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|349
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|348
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|314
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|288
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|248
|7
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|224
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|210
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|207
|10
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|207
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|203
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|181
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|163
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|162
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|143
|16
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|135
|18
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|128
|19
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|126
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|123
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|22
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|23
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|24
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|110
|25
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|107
|26
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|103
|28
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|29
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|30
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|31
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|32
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|33
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|35
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|36
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|76
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|38
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|72
|39
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|40
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|71
|41
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|42
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|43
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|44
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|45
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|46
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|60
|47
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|48
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|60
|49
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|58
|50
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|51
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|52
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|53
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|51
|54
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|51
|55
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|50
|56
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|57
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|58
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|59
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|45
|60
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|44
|61
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|62
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|63
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|64
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|40
|65
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|66
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|32
|67
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|68
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|69
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|70
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|71
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|72
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|73
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|74
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|26
|75
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|76
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|77
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|79
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|80
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|81
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|21
|82
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|83
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|84
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|85
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|86
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|87
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|88
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|89
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|13
|90
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|13
|91
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|92
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|93
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|94
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|95
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|96
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|97
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|98
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|10
|99
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|100
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|101
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|10
|102
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|103
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|104
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|105
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|8
|106
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|107
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|108
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|8
|109
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|110
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|111
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|7
|112
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|7
|113
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|114
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|115
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|116
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|117
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|6
|118
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|119
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|120
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|121
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|122
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|123
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|124
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|125
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|126
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|127
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|128
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|4
|129
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|130
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|131
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|132
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|133
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|134
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|135
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|136
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|137
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|138
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|139
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|140
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|141
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|142
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|143
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|144
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|145
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2
|146
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|147
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|148
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|149
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|150
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|151
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|152
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1
|153
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1
|154
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|155
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|156
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|157
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|158
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|159
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|160
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar
|1
|161
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|1
|162
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|163
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1
|164
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|165
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|166
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|1
|167
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|168
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|169
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|170
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|171
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|172
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|173
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Spain
|1000
|pts
|2
|Italy
|891
|3
|Belgium
|765
|4
|Australia
|748
|5
|Germany
|508
|6
|Netherlands
|491
|7
|United States
|382
|8
|Switzerland
|358
|9
|Great Britain
|346
|10
|France
|325
|11
|Kazakhstan
|224
|12
|Denmark
|206
|13
|Luxembourg
|202
|14
|Czech Republic
|136
|15
|Colombia
|113
|16
|Belarus
|86
|17
|Slovenia
|78
|18
|Ireland
|73
|19
|Russia
|60
|20
|Portugal
|47
|21
|Austria
|44
|22
|Norway
|35
|23
|Slovakia
|22
|24
|Canada
|12
|25
|New Zealand
|11
|26
|Argentina
|11
|27
|Latvia
|6
|28
|Sweden
|5
|29
|Ukraine
|5
|30
|Poland
|1
|31
|Lithuania
|1
|32
|Costa Rica
|1
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|628
|pts
|2
|Leopard Trek
|613
|3
|Team Radioshack
|609
|4
|Lampre - Isd
|548
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|541
|6
|Bmc Racing Team
|534
|7
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|513
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|495
|9
|Sky Procycling
|441
|10
|Katusha Team
|406
|11
|Pro Team Astana
|397
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|367
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|342
|14
|Movistar Team
|328
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|272
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|266
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|260
|18
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|93
