Leipheimer and Cunego climb UCI rankings after Tour de Suisse

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Success at the Tour de Suisse has lifted Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) into the top 20 of the latest UCI ranking.

Leipheimer snatched victory from the Italian in the final time trial stage on Sunday and scored 100 points for his success. That lifted the veteran American from 73rd to 18th in the individual ranking, with a total of 128 points. Cunego scored 80 points for second place and also scored four points for each of his six days in the leader's yellow jersey. He climbed from 60th to 20th in the ranking, with a total of 123 points. Stage winner and third overall Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) also shot up the ranking, moving from 56th to 21st with a new total of 120 points.

Despite not riding the Tour de Suisse, Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) still tops the individual ranking thanks to his incredible run of success in the spring Classics.

Gilbert has a total of 356 points, just seven points ahead of Giro d'Italia winner Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). Italy's Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is a close third with 348 points. Cadel Evans (BMC) is fourth with 314 points, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is fifth with 288 points and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), winner of the final time trial stage at the Tour de Suisse, stays in sixth place with a total of 248 points. A total of 173 riders have so far scored points in this year’s ranking.

Spain leads the nations ranking, RadioShack climb to third in teams

Leipheimer's success helped lift RadioShack from fourth to third in the team ranking. The US-registered squad now has a total of 609 points and closed the gap on leaders HTC-Highroad, that has 628 points, and Leopard Trek, that has 613 points. The Saxo Bank-SunGard team slipped to seventh, while Cunego's Lampre-ISD moved up to fourth place. Omega Pharma-Lotto is fifth and BMC is sixth.

Spain still tops the nations ranking with 1000 points. Italy is second with 891 points, Belgium is third with 765 points and Australia is fourth with 748 points.



Rankings as of June 20, 2011 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 356 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 349 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 348 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 314 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 288 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 248 7 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 224 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 210 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 207 10 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 207 11 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 203 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 181 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 163 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 162 15 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 143 16 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 135 18 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 128 19 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 126 20 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 123 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 22 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 23 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 110 24 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 110 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 107 26 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 103 28 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 29 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 30 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 31 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 32 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 33 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 90 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 35 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 36 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 76 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 38 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 40 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 71 41 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 42 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 43 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 70 44 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 69 45 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 46 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 60 47 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 48 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 60 49 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 58 50 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 51 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 52 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 53 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 51 54 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 51 55 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 50 56 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 57 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 50 58 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 59 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 45 60 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 44 61 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 62 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 63 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 64 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 40 65 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 66 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 32 67 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 32 68 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 69 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 30 70 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 71 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 72 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 73 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 26 74 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 26 75 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 25 76 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 77 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 79 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 80 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 81 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 21 82 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 83 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 18 84 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 85 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 86 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 87 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 88 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 89 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 13 90 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 13 91 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 92 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 93 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 12 94 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 95 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 96 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 97 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 11 98 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 10 99 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 100 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 101 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 10 102 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 103 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 104 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 105 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 8 106 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 107 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 108 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 8 109 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 110 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 111 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 7 112 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 7 113 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 114 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 115 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 6 116 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 117 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 6 118 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 119 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 120 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 121 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 122 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 123 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 124 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 125 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 126 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 127 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 128 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 4 129 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 130 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 131 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 132 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 133 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 134 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 135 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 136 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 137 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 138 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 139 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 140 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 141 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 142 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 143 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 144 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 145 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2 146 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 147 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 148 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 149 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 150 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 151 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 152 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1 153 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1 154 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 155 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 156 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 157 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 158 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 159 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 160 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar 1 161 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 1 162 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 163 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1 164 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1 165 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 166 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 1 167 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 168 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1 169 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 170 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 171 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 172 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 173 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Nations 1 Spain 1000 pts 2 Italy 891 3 Belgium 765 4 Australia 748 5 Germany 508 6 Netherlands 491 7 United States 382 8 Switzerland 358 9 Great Britain 346 10 France 325 11 Kazakhstan 224 12 Denmark 206 13 Luxembourg 202 14 Czech Republic 136 15 Colombia 113 16 Belarus 86 17 Slovenia 78 18 Ireland 73 19 Russia 60 20 Portugal 47 21 Austria 44 22 Norway 35 23 Slovakia 22 24 Canada 12 25 New Zealand 11 26 Argentina 11 27 Latvia 6 28 Sweden 5 29 Ukraine 5 30 Poland 1 31 Lithuania 1 32 Costa Rica 1