Trending

Leipheimer and Cunego climb UCI rankings after Tour de Suisse

Gilbert retains individual lead, RadioShack up to third in team ranking

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the podium.

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Success at the Tour de Suisse has lifted Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) into the top 20 of the latest UCI ranking.

Related Articles

Team Sky and Great Britain climb UCI ranking after Wiggins’ Dauphiné win

Leipheimer erases deficit to Cunego, wins overall

Gilbert prevails at Ster ZLM Toer

Leipheimer snatched victory from the Italian in the final time trial stage on Sunday and scored 100 points for his success. That lifted the veteran American from 73rd to 18th in the individual ranking, with a total of 128 points. Cunego scored 80 points for second place and also scored four points for each of his six days in the leader's yellow jersey. He climbed from 60th to 20th in the ranking, with a total of 123 points. Stage winner and third overall Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) also shot up the ranking, moving from 56th to 21st with a new total of 120 points.

Despite not riding the Tour de Suisse, Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) still tops the individual ranking thanks to his incredible run of success in the spring Classics.

Gilbert has a total of 356 points, just seven points ahead of Giro d'Italia winner Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). Italy's Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is a close third with 348 points. Cadel Evans (BMC) is fourth with 314 points, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is fifth with 288 points and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), winner of the final time trial stage at the Tour de Suisse, stays in sixth place with a total of 248 points. A total of 173 riders have so far scored points in this year’s ranking.

Spain leads the nations ranking, RadioShack climb to third in teams

Leipheimer's success helped lift RadioShack from fourth to third in the team ranking. The US-registered squad now has a total of 609 points and closed the gap on leaders HTC-Highroad, that has 628 points, and Leopard Trek, that has 613 points. The Saxo Bank-SunGard team slipped to seventh, while Cunego's Lampre-ISD moved up to fourth place. Omega Pharma-Lotto is fifth and BMC is sixth.

Spain still tops the nations ranking with 1000 points. Italy is second with 891 points, Belgium is third with 765 points and Australia is fourth with 748 points.
 

Rankings as of June 20, 2011
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto356pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard349
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD348
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team314
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team288
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek248
7Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana224
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale210
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack207
10Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad207
11Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad203
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling181
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi163
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team162
15Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack143
16Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team140
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana135
18Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack128
19Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek126
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD123
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team120
22John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale116
23Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team110
24Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad110
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling107
26Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek103
28Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard100
29Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo100
30Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team100
31Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale92
32Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling91
33Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team90
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team80
35André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto78
36Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek76
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team73
38Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo72
39Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale71
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack71
41Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team70
42Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team70
43Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team70
44Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto69
45Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team66
46Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek60
47Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo60
48Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack60
49Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad58
50Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team56
51Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team54
52Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi53
53Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling51
54Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD51
55Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad50
56Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
57Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team50
58Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi48
59Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard45
60Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad44
61Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team40
62George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team40
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team40
64Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad40
65Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team34
66Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack32
67David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team32
68Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
69Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team30
70David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo29
71Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
72Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo27
73Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team26
74Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team26
75Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team25
76Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo23
77Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team22
79Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale22
80Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
81Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana21
82Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
83David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team18
84Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
85Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
86Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
87Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
88Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team14
89John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad13
90Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack13
91Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team12
92Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
93Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team12
94Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
95Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
96Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling11
97Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard11
98Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack10
99Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
100Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
101Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling10
102Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
103Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
104Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling10
105Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek8
106Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
107Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard8
108Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad8
109Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team7
110Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
111Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack7
112Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana7
113David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
114Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
115Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team6
116Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
117Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad6
118Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
119Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
120Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
121Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
122Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
123Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
124Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
125Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
126Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
127Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
128Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD4
129Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4
130Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
131Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek4
132Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4
133Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
134Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
135Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
136Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
137Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
138Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
139Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
140Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
141Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
142Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
143Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
144Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
145Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team2
146Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
147Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
148Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
149Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
150Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard1
151Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
152Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana1
153Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1
154Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1
155Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
156Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
157Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1
158Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
159Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
160Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar1
161Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack1
162Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
163Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1
164Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1
165Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
166Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana1
167Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
168Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1
169Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
170Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
171Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
172Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
173Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Nations
1Spain1000pts
2Italy891
3Belgium765
4Australia748
5Germany508
6Netherlands491
7United States382
8Switzerland358
9Great Britain346
10France325
11Kazakhstan224
12Denmark206
13Luxembourg202
14Czech Republic136
15Colombia113
16Belarus86
17Slovenia78
18Ireland73
19Russia60
20Portugal47
21Austria44
22Norway35
23Slovakia22
24Canada12
25New Zealand11
26Argentina11
27Latvia6
28Sweden5
29Ukraine5
30Poland1
31Lithuania1
32Costa Rica1

Teams
1HTC-Highroad628pts
2Leopard Trek613
3Team Radioshack609
4Lampre - Isd548
5Omega Pharma-Lotto541
6Bmc Racing Team534
7Saxo Bank Sungard513
8Rabobank Cycling Team495
9Sky Procycling441
10Katusha Team406
11Pro Team Astana397
12Team Garmin-Cervelo367
13Liquigas-Cannondale342
14Movistar Team328
15Euskaltel-Euskadi272
16Ag2R La Mondiale266
17Quickstep Cycling Team260
18Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team93