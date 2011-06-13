Team Sky and Great Britain climb UCI ranking after Wiggins’ Dauphiné win
US squads dominate team ranking, Spain best nation
Bradley Wiggins’s victory at the Criterium du Dauphiné has lifted him to 12th in the UCI individual ranking and also helped Team Sky climb to eighth in the team ranking and Great Britain to seventh in the nations ranking.
Points scored in major races are used to decide the size of teams for the world championships, with only the top ten ranked nations on August 15 allowed to field a nine-rider squad. Great Britain hope Mark Cavendish can win the world championships in Copenhagen on September 25.
Great Britain has a total of 344 points, just a head of France and Switzerland but behind the Netherlands and Germany.
Gilbert still leads individual ranking
Wiggins rose from 31st to 12th in the individual ranking thanks to winning the Criterium du Dauphiné. He has a total of 181 points. However Belgium’s Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) still leads the season-long ranking after his hugely successful spring classics campaign. He 356 points, seven more than Giro d’Italia winner Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is third, just one point behind, after finishing third in the Giro d’Italia.
Cadel Evans (BMC) rose from fifth to fourth after his second place at the Criterium du Dauphiné, while Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) move up to seventh from 13th after his third place in France.
HTC-Highroad won three stages at the Criterium du Dauphiné thanks to John Degenkolb and Tony Martin and retained the lead in the team ranking. The US-registered team has a total of 624 points. Omega Pharma-Lotto is second with 541 points and Saxo Bank-SunGard is with 513 points. Team RadioShack is fourth and BMC fifth, giving the USA three teams in the top five of the UCI world ranking.
Spain leads the nations ranking after hitting a symbolic total of 1000 points. Italy is a distant second with 860 points and Belgium is third with 765 points.
Rankings as of June 13, 2011
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|356
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|349
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|348
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|314
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|288
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|236
|7
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|224
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|210
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|203
|10
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|203
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|202
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|181
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|163
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|162
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|143
|16
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|135
|18
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|19
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|20
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|110
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|107
|22
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|23
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|24
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|25
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|26
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|94
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|28
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|89
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|31
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|72
|33
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|72
|34
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|71
|36
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|37
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|38
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|39
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|40
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|60
|41
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|42
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|60
|43
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|58
|44
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|45
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|46
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|47
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|48
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|51
|49
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|51
|50
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|50
|51
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|52
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|53
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|54
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|45
|55
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|44
|56
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|57
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|41
|58
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|59
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|60
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|40
|61
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|62
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|32
|63
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|64
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|65
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|66
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|67
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|68
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|69
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|70
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|26
|71
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|72
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|73
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|74
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|75
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|76
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|21
|77
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|78
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|79
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|80
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|81
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|82
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|83
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|84
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|85
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|86
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|13
|87
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|13
|88
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|89
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|90
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|91
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|92
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|93
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|94
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|95
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|10
|96
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|97
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|10
|98
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|99
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|100
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|101
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|102
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|103
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|8
|104
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|105
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|106
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|7
|107
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|108
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|7
|109
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|110
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|6
|111
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|112
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|113
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|114
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|115
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|116
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|117
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|118
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|119
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|120
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|121
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|122
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|4
|123
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|124
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|125
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|126
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|127
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|128
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|129
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|130
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|131
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|132
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|133
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|134
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|135
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2
|136
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|137
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|138
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|139
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|140
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|141
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|142
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|143
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|1
|144
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|145
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1
|146
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|147
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|148
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|1
|149
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|150
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|151
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|152
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|153
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|154
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|155
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|156
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1
|157
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|158
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|159
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|160
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|161
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|162
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1000
|pts
|2
|Italy
|860
|3
|Belgium
|765
|4
|Australia
|744
|5
|Germany
|503
|6
|Netherlands
|390
|7
|Great Britain
|344
|8
|France
|325
|9
|Switzerland
|306
|10
|United States Of America
|276
|11
|Kazakhstan
|224
|12
|Luxembourg
|166
|13
|Denmark
|144
|14
|Czech Republic
|136
|15
|Colombia
|107
|16
|Belarus
|86
|17
|Ireland
|73
|18
|Slovenia
|72
|19
|Russian Federation
|60
|20
|Portugal
|46
|21
|Austria
|44
|22
|Norway
|28
|23
|Canada
|12
|24
|Argentina
|11
|25
|New Zealand
|11
|26
|Latvia
|6
|27
|Ukraine
|5
|28
|Sweden
|4
|29
|Slovakia
|2
|30
|Poland
|1
|31
|Lithuania
|1
|32
|Costa Rica
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|624
|pts
|2
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|541
|3
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|513
|4
|Team RadioShack
|508
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|504
|6
|Leopard Trek
|503
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|458
|8
|Sky Procycling
|439
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|410
|10
|Katusha Team
|406
|11
|Pro Team Astana
|397
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|367
|13
|Movistar Team
|328
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|322
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|272
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|266
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|260
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
