Trending

Team Sky and Great Britain climb UCI ranking after Wiggins’ Dauphiné win

US squads dominate team ranking, Spain best nation

The final podium: Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC)

The final podium: Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: AFP)

Bradley Wiggins’s victory at the Criterium du Dauphiné has lifted him to 12th in the UCI individual ranking and also helped Team Sky climb to eighth in the team ranking and Great Britain to seventh in the nations ranking.

Related Articles

Gilbert still dominant at top of UCI WorldTour rankings

Gilbert still tops WorldTour ranking ahead of Contador

Wiggins claims Dauphiné overall victory

Points scored in major races are used to decide the size of teams for the world championships, with only the top ten ranked nations on August 15 allowed to field a nine-rider squad. Great Britain hope Mark Cavendish can win the world championships in Copenhagen on September 25.

Great Britain has a total of 344 points, just a head of France and Switzerland but behind the Netherlands and Germany.

Gilbert still leads individual ranking

Wiggins rose from 31st to 12th in the individual ranking thanks to winning the Criterium du Dauphiné. He has a total of 181 points. However Belgium’s Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) still leads the season-long ranking after his hugely successful spring classics campaign. He 356 points, seven more than Giro d’Italia winner Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is third, just one point behind, after finishing third in the Giro d’Italia.

Cadel Evans (BMC) rose from fifth to fourth after his second place at the Criterium du Dauphiné, while Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) move up to seventh from 13th after his third place in France.

HTC-Highroad won three stages at the Criterium du Dauphiné thanks to John Degenkolb and Tony Martin and retained the lead in the team ranking. The US-registered team has a total of 624 points. Omega Pharma-Lotto is second with 541 points and Saxo Bank-SunGard is with 513 points. Team RadioShack is fourth and BMC fifth, giving the USA three teams in the top five of the UCI world ranking.

Spain leads the nations ranking after hitting a symbolic total of 1000 points. Italy is a distant second with 860 points and Belgium is third with 765 points.

Rankings as of June 13, 2011

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto356pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard349
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD348
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team314
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team288
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek236
7Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana224
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale210
9Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad203
10Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad203
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack202
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling181
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi163
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team162
15Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack143
16Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team140
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana135
18John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale116
19Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team110
20Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad110
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling107
22Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
23Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo100
24Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard100
25Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team100
26Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek94
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale92
28Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team90
29Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling89
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team80
31André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto78
32Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo72
33Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek72
34Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale71
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack71
36Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team70
37Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team70
38Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team70
39Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto69
40Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek60
41Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo60
42Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack60
43Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad58
44Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team56
45Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team54
46Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi53
47Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52
48Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling51
49Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD51
50Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad50
51Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
52Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team50
53Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi48
54Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard45
55Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad44
56Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team44
57Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek41
58George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team40
59Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team40
60Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad40
61Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD33
62Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack32
63David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team32
64Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team30
65Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
66Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team29
67David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo29
68Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
69Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team26
70Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team26
71Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo23
72Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
73Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack22
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team22
75Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
76Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana21
77Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team21
78Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
79Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
80David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team18
81Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
82Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
84Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
85Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team14
86John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad13
87Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack13
88Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team12
89Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
90Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team12
91Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
92Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
93Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard11
94Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling11
95Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack10
96Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
97Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling10
98Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
99Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
100Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
101Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling10
102Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard8
103Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad8
104Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
105Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team7
106Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana7
107David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
108Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack7
109Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
110Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad6
111Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
112Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
113Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
114Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
115Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
116Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
117Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
118Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
119Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team4
120Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
121Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4
122Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD4
123Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
124Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
125Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek4
126Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4
127Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
128Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
129Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
130Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
131Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
132Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
133Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
134Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
135Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team2
136Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
137Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
138Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
139Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
140Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
141Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
142Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team1
143Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack1
144Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
145Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1
146Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1
147Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
148Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana1
149Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
150Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1
151Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
152Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
153Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
154Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1
155Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
156Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana1
157Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1
158Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
159Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
160Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
161Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
162Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1000pts
2Italy860
3Belgium765
4Australia744
5Germany503
6Netherlands390
7Great Britain344
8France325
9Switzerland306
10United States Of America276
11Kazakhstan224
12Luxembourg166
13Denmark144
14Czech Republic136
15Colombia107
16Belarus86
17Ireland73
18Slovenia72
19Russian Federation60
20Portugal46
21Austria44
22Norway28
23Canada12
24Argentina11
25New Zealand11
26Latvia6
27Ukraine5
28Sweden4
29Slovakia2
30Poland1
31Lithuania1
32Costa Rica1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad624pts
2Omega Pharma-Lotto541
3Saxo Bank Sungard513
4Team RadioShack508
5BMC Racing Team504
6Leopard Trek503
7Lampre - ISD458
8Sky Procycling439
9Rabobank Cycling Team410
10Katusha Team406
11Pro Team Astana397
12Team Garmin-Cervelo367
13Movistar Team328
14Liquigas-Cannondale322
15Euskaltel-Euskadi272
16AG2R La Mondiale266
17Quickstep Cycling Team260
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team82

 