Team Sky and Great Britain climb UCI ranking after Wiggins’ Dauphiné win

The final podium: Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: AFP)

Bradley Wiggins’s victory at the Criterium du Dauphiné has lifted him to 12th in the UCI individual ranking and also helped Team Sky climb to eighth in the team ranking and Great Britain to seventh in the nations ranking.

Points scored in major races are used to decide the size of teams for the world championships, with only the top ten ranked nations on August 15 allowed to field a nine-rider squad. Great Britain hope Mark Cavendish can win the world championships in Copenhagen on September 25.

Great Britain has a total of 344 points, just a head of France and Switzerland but behind the Netherlands and Germany.

Gilbert still leads individual ranking

Wiggins rose from 31st to 12th in the individual ranking thanks to winning the Criterium du Dauphiné. He has a total of 181 points. However Belgium’s Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) still leads the season-long ranking after his hugely successful spring classics campaign. He 356 points, seven more than Giro d’Italia winner Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) is third, just one point behind, after finishing third in the Giro d’Italia.

Cadel Evans (BMC) rose from fifth to fourth after his second place at the Criterium du Dauphiné, while Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) move up to seventh from 13th after his third place in France.

HTC-Highroad won three stages at the Criterium du Dauphiné thanks to John Degenkolb and Tony Martin and retained the lead in the team ranking. The US-registered team has a total of 624 points. Omega Pharma-Lotto is second with 541 points and Saxo Bank-SunGard is with 513 points. Team RadioShack is fourth and BMC fifth, giving the USA three teams in the top five of the UCI world ranking.

Spain leads the nations ranking after hitting a symbolic total of 1000 points. Italy is a distant second with 860 points and Belgium is third with 765 points.



Rankings as of June 13, 2011

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 356 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 349 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 348 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 314 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 288 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 236 7 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 224 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 210 9 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 203 10 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 203 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 202 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 181 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 163 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 162 15 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 143 16 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 135 18 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 19 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 110 20 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 110 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 107 22 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 23 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 24 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 25 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 26 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 94 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 28 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 90 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 89 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 31 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 33 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 72 34 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 71 36 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 37 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 38 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 70 39 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 69 40 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 60 41 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 42 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 60 43 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 58 44 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 45 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 46 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 47 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 48 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 51 49 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 51 50 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 50 51 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 52 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 50 53 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 54 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 45 55 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 44 56 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 57 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 41 58 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 59 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 60 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 40 61 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 62 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 32 63 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 32 64 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 30 65 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 66 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 67 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 68 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 69 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 26 70 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 26 71 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 72 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 73 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 22 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 75 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 76 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 21 77 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 21 78 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 79 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 80 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 18 81 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 82 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 84 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 85 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 86 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 13 87 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 13 88 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 89 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 90 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 12 91 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 92 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 93 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 11 94 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 95 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 10 96 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 97 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 10 98 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 99 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 100 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 101 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 102 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 103 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 8 104 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 105 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 106 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 7 107 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 108 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 7 109 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 110 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 6 111 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 112 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 113 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 114 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 115 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 116 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 117 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 118 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 119 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 4 120 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 121 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 122 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 4 123 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 124 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 125 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 126 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 127 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 128 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 129 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 130 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 131 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 132 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 133 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 134 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 135 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2 136 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 137 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 138 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 139 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 140 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 141 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 142 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1 143 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 1 144 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 145 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1 146 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1 147 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 148 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 1 149 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 150 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1 151 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 152 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 153 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 154 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 155 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 156 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1 157 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 158 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 159 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 160 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 161 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 162 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Nations # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spain 1000 pts 2 Italy 860 3 Belgium 765 4 Australia 744 5 Germany 503 6 Netherlands 390 7 Great Britain 344 8 France 325 9 Switzerland 306 10 United States Of America 276 11 Kazakhstan 224 12 Luxembourg 166 13 Denmark 144 14 Czech Republic 136 15 Colombia 107 16 Belarus 86 17 Ireland 73 18 Slovenia 72 19 Russian Federation 60 20 Portugal 46 21 Austria 44 22 Norway 28 23 Canada 12 24 Argentina 11 25 New Zealand 11 26 Latvia 6 27 Ukraine 5 28 Sweden 4 29 Slovakia 2 30 Poland 1 31 Lithuania 1 32 Costa Rica 1