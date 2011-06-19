Trending

Gilbert prevails at Ster ZLM Toer

Howard sprints to victory on final stage

Image 1 of 17

Philippe Gilbert and his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates.

Philippe Gilbert and his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 17

The Ster ZLM Toer's final jersey holders.

The Ster ZLM Toer's final jersey holders.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 17

Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) outkicked Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) and points leader Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) for the stage win.

Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) outkicked Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) and points leader Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) for the stage win.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 17

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is a happy man as he awaits his final leader's jersey.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is a happy man as he awaits his final leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 17

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won the points classification.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won the points classification.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 17

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) stays near the front of the peloton.

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) stays near the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 17

Garmin-Cervelo won the team classification.

Garmin-Cervelo won the team classification.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 17

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo), Alex Dowsett (Sky) and Gianni Meersman (FDJ) escaped on the finishing circuits.

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo), Alex Dowsett (Sky) and Gianni Meersman (FDJ) escaped on the finishing circuits.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 17

Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) finished second overall, three seconds down on Gilbert.

Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) finished second overall, three seconds down on Gilbert.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 17

The peloton on the technical finishing circuit in Etten-Leur.

The peloton on the technical finishing circuit in Etten-Leur.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 17

Race winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dons the yellow jersey.

Race winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dons the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 17

2011 Ster ZLM Toer champion Philippe Gilbert with his winner's trophy.

2011 Ster ZLM Toer champion Philippe Gilbert with his winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 17

Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) started the day only one second behind Gilbert, but couldn't erase the deficit.

Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) started the day only one second behind Gilbert, but couldn't erase the deficit.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 17

Stage winner Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) on the podium.

Stage winner Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) on the podium.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 17

The peloton sprints to the finish line in Etten-Leur.

The peloton sprints to the finish line in Etten-Leur.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 17

Mountains classification winner Huub Duyn (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly)

Mountains classification winner Huub Duyn (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 17

Philippe Gilbert won the Ster ZLM Toer for the second time in three years.

Philippe Gilbert won the Ster ZLM Toer for the second time in three years.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) defended his slim general classification lead on the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer to win overall for the second time in three years while Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) took home stage honours in Etten-Leur. The 20-year-old Australian outkicked Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) and stage two winner Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) for his first win of the season.

"Our goal for today was to work for Leigh in the sprint, but it was a very difficult stage with a lot of rain, wind and storms," said HTC-Highroad sports director Jan Schaffrath.

"The run-in was not easy either, I counted five speed bumps in the last couple of kilometers and other 'road furniture' too, but Leigh came through well. He was protected from the wind when he needed to be then given the perfect lead out and the rest he could handle for himself.

"It's a great way to complete the event for him, and for the team too. We've had victories at both ends of the race and we led overall for the first three days too. It's difficult to ask for more."

Overnight race leader Gilbert began the day only one second ahead of Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra (Rabobank) and with time bonuses on hand at two intermediate sprints plus the finish, the Belgian and his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates would have to remain attentive.

The day's early break escaped after 30km of racing as Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) and Bertjan Lindeman (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) jumped clear. Reinier Honig (Landbouwkrediet), too, attacked the peloton to form a leading trio.

The three escapees swept up all the time bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint at 67.6km, but their stint off the front came to a conclusion approximately half way through the 191km stage.

Omega Pharma-Lotto controlled the peloton's tempo through to the crucial intermediate sprint located at 160.1km, as the field began the first of three 10.6km finishing circuits.

Gilbert won the final intermediate sprint and picked up a three-second time bonus and was followed across the line by teammate Klaas Lodewyck, but Terpstra claimed third and its one-second time bonus. Gilbert's general classification lead now stood at three seconds over Terpstra, but 10, 6 and 4 seconds were still up for grabs at the finish line.

With 25km remaining a three man break formed comprised of Gianni Meersman (FDJ), Alex Dowsett (Sky) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo). Navardauskas's presence in the escape also posed a threat to Gilbert as the Lithuanian started the day in third overall, and now trailed overall by 15 seconds.

The trio's escape would soon come to a conclusion, however, under the impetus of Omega Pharma-Lotto.

As the teams of the sprinters lined up at the head of affairs in the race finale, none other than race leader Philippe Gilbert launched a solo flyer inside of the final kilometre.

The Belgian's bid to claim his second straight stage win came up short as he was swept up with 400 metres remaining, but as the sprinters claimed all of the bonus seconds on offer at the finish line Gilbert had done enough to win overall.

Full Results
1Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad4:42:03
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
10Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
12Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
13Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
14Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
15Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
16Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
17Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
20Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
21David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
26Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
31Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
35Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
36Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
37Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
41Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
42Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
45Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
47Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
48Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
49Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:20
50Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:00:26
51Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
52Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:06
53Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
54Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
57Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
58Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
59Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
61Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
62Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
63Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
65Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
66Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
68Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
69Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet0:03:19
70Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:20
71Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
73Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:25
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:51
75Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
76Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:07:18
77Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
78Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:07:25
79Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
81Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
82Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
83Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
84Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
85Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
86Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
88Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
89Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
90Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
91Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
92Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
93Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:07:31
94Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:33
DNFStef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFDominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
DNFMartin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
DNFAddy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFKevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFJulian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFAndreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFJuan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFAlberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFSteven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
DNFJelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFCornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFMichaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly

Points
1Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad15pts
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard12
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
4Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling8
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ5
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
9Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly2
10Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp1

Sprint 1
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano3pts
2Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
3Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet1

Sprint 2
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Teams
1FDJ14:06:09
2Vacansoleil-DCM
3Saxo Bank-SunGard
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
5Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Cycling Team Jo Piels
7HTC-Highroad
8Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Quick Step
10Rabobank
11Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly0:01:06
12Skil-Shimano
13Leopard Trek0:01:26
14Landbouwkrediet0:04:25
15Cycling Team De Rijke0:05:32
16Sky Pro Cycling0:06:51
17Team NetApp0:08:24

Final general classification
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto19:02:16
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:03
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:15
4Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
5David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:44
6Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:21
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:26
8Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:01:31
9Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:34
10Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:01:36
11Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:01:37
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:43
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:45
14Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:46
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:50
16Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:52
17Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:53
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:08
21Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:14
22Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:02:15
23Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
24Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:02:31
25Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:34
26Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp0:02:54
27Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:56
28Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:03:09
29Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
30Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:14
31Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:16
32Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
33Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:03:53
35Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet0:04:06
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:27
37Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:22
38Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:07:02
39Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:07:08
40Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:07:58
41Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:08:19
42Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:09:12
43Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp0:09:13
44Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:11:12
45Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:12:35
46Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:50
47Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:08
48Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:14:16
49Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
50Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:14:24
51Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:35
52Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:44
53Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:14:47
54Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:56
55Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:05
56Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:17
57Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:15:28
58Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:34
59Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:15:43
60Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:15:49
61Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:16:27
62Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:17:55
63Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:11
64Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:15
65Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp0:19:22
66Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:21:40
67Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:21:50
68Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:22:04
69Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:05
70Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:22:17
71Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:22:31
72Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:22:49
73Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:22:52
74Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:57
75William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:23:30
76Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:08
77Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:25:31
78Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:25:57
79Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:28:05
80Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:30:46
81Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:32:55
82Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:33:07
83Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp0:33:08
84Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:15
85Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:34:43
86Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:35:41
87Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:36:01
88Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:36:05
89Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:38:23
90Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:41:41
91Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:42:10
92David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:44:03
93Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:45:02
94Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:46:15

Points classification
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo29pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling22
3Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad20
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team18
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
6Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
8Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad15
9Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad12
10Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard12
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling11
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team11
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
14Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad8
16Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
17David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard6
18Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly6
19Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ5
20Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke5
21Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet5
22Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
23Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
24Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
25Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
26Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
27Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp1
28Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
3Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly5
4Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team3
6Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
7Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
8Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet1

Mountains classification
1Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly26pts
2Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet14
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ12
4Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
5Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
9Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly4
10David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard4
11Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
12Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
15Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
16Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
17Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Teams classification
1Team Garmin-Cervelo57:10:20
2Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:06
3HTC-Highroad0:01:01
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:27
5Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:35
6FDJ0:03:05
7Skil-Shimano0:03:18
8Rabobank0:05:21
9Quick Step0:12:42
10Saxo Bank-SunGard0:13:27
11Leopard Trek0:15:52
12Landbouwkrediet0:17:42
13Team NetApp0:19:58
14Sky Pro Cycling0:20:21
15Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly0:21:39
16Cycling Team De Rijke0:32:27
17Cycling Team Jo Piels0:37:05

