Gilbert prevails at Ster ZLM Toer
Howard sprints to victory on final stage
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) defended his slim general classification lead on the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer to win overall for the second time in three years while Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) took home stage honours in Etten-Leur. The 20-year-old Australian outkicked Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) and stage two winner Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) for his first win of the season.
"Our goal for today was to work for Leigh in the sprint, but it was a very difficult stage with a lot of rain, wind and storms," said HTC-Highroad sports director Jan Schaffrath.
"The run-in was not easy either, I counted five speed bumps in the last couple of kilometers and other 'road furniture' too, but Leigh came through well. He was protected from the wind when he needed to be then given the perfect lead out and the rest he could handle for himself.
"It's a great way to complete the event for him, and for the team too. We've had victories at both ends of the race and we led overall for the first three days too. It's difficult to ask for more."
Overnight race leader Gilbert began the day only one second ahead of Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra (Rabobank) and with time bonuses on hand at two intermediate sprints plus the finish, the Belgian and his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates would have to remain attentive.
The day's early break escaped after 30km of racing as Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) and Bertjan Lindeman (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) jumped clear. Reinier Honig (Landbouwkrediet), too, attacked the peloton to form a leading trio.
The three escapees swept up all the time bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint at 67.6km, but their stint off the front came to a conclusion approximately half way through the 191km stage.
Omega Pharma-Lotto controlled the peloton's tempo through to the crucial intermediate sprint located at 160.1km, as the field began the first of three 10.6km finishing circuits.
Gilbert won the final intermediate sprint and picked up a three-second time bonus and was followed across the line by teammate Klaas Lodewyck, but Terpstra claimed third and its one-second time bonus. Gilbert's general classification lead now stood at three seconds over Terpstra, but 10, 6 and 4 seconds were still up for grabs at the finish line.
With 25km remaining a three man break formed comprised of Gianni Meersman (FDJ), Alex Dowsett (Sky) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo). Navardauskas's presence in the escape also posed a threat to Gilbert as the Lithuanian started the day in third overall, and now trailed overall by 15 seconds.
The trio's escape would soon come to a conclusion, however, under the impetus of Omega Pharma-Lotto.
As the teams of the sprinters lined up at the head of affairs in the race finale, none other than race leader Philippe Gilbert launched a solo flyer inside of the final kilometre.
The Belgian's bid to claim his second straight stage win came up short as he was swept up with 400 metres remaining, but as the sprinters claimed all of the bonus seconds on offer at the finish line Gilbert had done enough to win overall.
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4:42:03
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|10
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|13
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|15
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|21
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|26
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|31
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|35
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|36
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|37
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|41
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|42
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|45
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|48
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|49
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:20
|50
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:26
|51
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|52
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:06
|53
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|54
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|57
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|58
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|59
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|61
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|62
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|63
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|65
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|66
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:19
|70
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:20
|71
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|73
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:25
|74
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|75
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|76
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:07:18
|77
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|78
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:07:25
|79
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|81
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|82
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|83
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|84
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|85
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|86
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|88
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|89
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|90
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|91
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|92
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|93
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:07:31
|94
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:33
|DNF
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|15
|pts
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|4
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|8
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|5
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|9
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|2
|10
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|3
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|FDJ
|14:06:09
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|Saxo Bank-SunGard
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|7
|HTC-Highroad
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Quick Step
|10
|Rabobank
|11
|Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly
|0:01:06
|12
|Skil-Shimano
|13
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:26
|14
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:25
|15
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:05:32
|16
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:06:51
|17
|Team NetApp
|0:08:24
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19:02:16
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:15
|4
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:44
|6
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:21
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:26
|8
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:31
|9
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|10
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:01:36
|11
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:37
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:43
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:45
|14
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:46
|15
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:50
|16
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:52
|17
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:08
|21
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|22
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:02:15
|23
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|24
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:31
|25
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:34
|26
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:02:54
|27
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:56
|28
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:09
|29
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:14
|31
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:16
|32
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|33
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:53
|35
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:06
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:27
|37
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:22
|38
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:07:02
|39
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:08
|40
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:07:58
|41
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:19
|42
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:09:12
|43
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:09:13
|44
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:12
|45
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:12:35
|46
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:50
|47
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:08
|48
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:14:16
|49
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|50
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:24
|51
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:35
|52
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:44
|53
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:47
|54
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:56
|55
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:05
|56
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:17
|57
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:28
|58
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:34
|59
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:15:43
|60
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:15:49
|61
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:16:27
|62
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:17:55
|63
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:11
|64
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:15
|65
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:19:22
|66
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:21:40
|67
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:21:50
|68
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:22:04
|69
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:05
|70
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:22:17
|71
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:22:31
|72
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:22:49
|73
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:52
|74
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:57
|75
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:23:30
|76
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:08
|77
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:25:31
|78
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:25:57
|79
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:05
|80
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:30:46
|81
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:32:55
|82
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:33:07
|83
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:33:08
|84
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:15
|85
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:34:43
|86
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:35:41
|87
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:36:01
|88
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:36:05
|89
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:38:23
|90
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:41:41
|91
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:42:10
|92
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:44:03
|93
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:45:02
|94
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:46:15
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|22
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|20
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|8
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|9
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|10
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|14
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|16
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|17
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|18
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|6
|19
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|5
|20
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|5
|21
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|22
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|23
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|26
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|28
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|5
|4
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|7
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|8
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|1
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|26
|pts
|2
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|12
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|9
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|4
|10
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|11
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2
|14
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|15
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|16
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|57:10:20
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:06
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:01
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:27
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:35
|6
|FDJ
|0:03:05
|7
|Skil-Shimano
|0:03:18
|8
|Rabobank
|0:05:21
|9
|Quick Step
|0:12:42
|10
|Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:13:27
|11
|Leopard Trek
|0:15:52
|12
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:17:42
|13
|Team NetApp
|0:19:58
|14
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:20:21
|15
|Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly
|0:21:39
|16
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:32:27
|17
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:37:05
