Image 1 of 17 Philippe Gilbert and his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 17 The Ster ZLM Toer's final jersey holders. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 17 Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) outkicked Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) and points leader Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) for the stage win. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 17 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is a happy man as he awaits his final leader's jersey. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 17 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won the points classification. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 17 Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) stays near the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 17 Garmin-Cervelo won the team classification. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo), Alex Dowsett (Sky) and Gianni Meersman (FDJ) escaped on the finishing circuits. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 17 Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) finished second overall, three seconds down on Gilbert. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 17 The peloton on the technical finishing circuit in Etten-Leur. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 17 Race winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dons the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 12 of 17 2011 Ster ZLM Toer champion Philippe Gilbert with his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 13 of 17 Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) started the day only one second behind Gilbert, but couldn't erase the deficit. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 14 of 17 Stage winner Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) on the podium. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 15 of 17 The peloton sprints to the finish line in Etten-Leur. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 16 of 17 Mountains classification winner Huub Duyn (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 17 of 17 Philippe Gilbert won the Ster ZLM Toer for the second time in three years. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) defended his slim general classification lead on the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer to win overall for the second time in three years while Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) took home stage honours in Etten-Leur. The 20-year-old Australian outkicked Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) and stage two winner Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) for his first win of the season.

"Our goal for today was to work for Leigh in the sprint, but it was a very difficult stage with a lot of rain, wind and storms," said HTC-Highroad sports director Jan Schaffrath.

"The run-in was not easy either, I counted five speed bumps in the last couple of kilometers and other 'road furniture' too, but Leigh came through well. He was protected from the wind when he needed to be then given the perfect lead out and the rest he could handle for himself.

"It's a great way to complete the event for him, and for the team too. We've had victories at both ends of the race and we led overall for the first three days too. It's difficult to ask for more."

Overnight race leader Gilbert began the day only one second ahead of Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra (Rabobank) and with time bonuses on hand at two intermediate sprints plus the finish, the Belgian and his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates would have to remain attentive.

The day's early break escaped after 30km of racing as Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) and Bertjan Lindeman (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) jumped clear. Reinier Honig (Landbouwkrediet), too, attacked the peloton to form a leading trio.

The three escapees swept up all the time bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint at 67.6km, but their stint off the front came to a conclusion approximately half way through the 191km stage.

Omega Pharma-Lotto controlled the peloton's tempo through to the crucial intermediate sprint located at 160.1km, as the field began the first of three 10.6km finishing circuits.

Gilbert won the final intermediate sprint and picked up a three-second time bonus and was followed across the line by teammate Klaas Lodewyck, but Terpstra claimed third and its one-second time bonus. Gilbert's general classification lead now stood at three seconds over Terpstra, but 10, 6 and 4 seconds were still up for grabs at the finish line.

With 25km remaining a three man break formed comprised of Gianni Meersman (FDJ), Alex Dowsett (Sky) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo). Navardauskas's presence in the escape also posed a threat to Gilbert as the Lithuanian started the day in third overall, and now trailed overall by 15 seconds.

The trio's escape would soon come to a conclusion, however, under the impetus of Omega Pharma-Lotto.

As the teams of the sprinters lined up at the head of affairs in the race finale, none other than race leader Philippe Gilbert launched a solo flyer inside of the final kilometre.

The Belgian's bid to claim his second straight stage win came up short as he was swept up with 400 metres remaining, but as the sprinters claimed all of the bonus seconds on offer at the finish line Gilbert had done enough to win overall.

Full Results 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4:42:03 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 10 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 13 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 14 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 15 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 20 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 21 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 26 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 31 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 33 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 35 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 36 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 37 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 39 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 41 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 42 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 45 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 47 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 48 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 49 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:00:20 50 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:26 51 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 52 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:06 53 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 54 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 57 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 58 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 59 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 61 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 62 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 63 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 65 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 66 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 68 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 69 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:19 70 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:03:20 71 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 73 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:25 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:51 75 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 76 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:07:18 77 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 78 Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:07:25 79 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 81 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 82 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 83 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 84 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 85 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 86 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 88 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 89 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 90 Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 91 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 92 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 93 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:07:31 94 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:33 DNF Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek DNF Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek DNF Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek DNF Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ DNF Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp DNF Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels DNF Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels DNF Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke DNF Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly

Points 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 15 pts 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 4 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 8 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 5 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 9 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 2 10 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 1

Sprint 1 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 pts 2 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 3 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 1

Sprint 2 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 FDJ 14:06:09 2 Vacansoleil-DCM 3 Saxo Bank-SunGard 4 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 5 Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Cycling Team Jo Piels 7 HTC-Highroad 8 Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Quick Step 10 Rabobank 11 Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly 0:01:06 12 Skil-Shimano 13 Leopard Trek 0:01:26 14 Landbouwkrediet 0:04:25 15 Cycling Team De Rijke 0:05:32 16 Sky Pro Cycling 0:06:51 17 Team NetApp 0:08:24

Final general classification 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19:02:16 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:15 4 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 5 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:44 6 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:21 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:26 8 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:01:31 9 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:34 10 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:01:36 11 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:37 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:43 13 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:45 14 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:46 15 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:50 16 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:52 17 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:53 19 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:08 21 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:14 22 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:02:15 23 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 24 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:02:31 25 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:34 26 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 0:02:54 27 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:56 28 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:03:09 29 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 30 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:14 31 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:16 32 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 33 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:03:53 35 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 0:04:06 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:27 37 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:22 38 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:07:02 39 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:07:08 40 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:07:58 41 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:08:19 42 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:09:12 43 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 0:09:13 44 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:11:12 45 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:12:35 46 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:50 47 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:08 48 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:14:16 49 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 50 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:14:24 51 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:35 52 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:44 53 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:14:47 54 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:56 55 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:05 56 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:17 57 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:15:28 58 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:34 59 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:15:43 60 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:15:49 61 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:16:27 62 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:17:55 63 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:11 64 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:15 65 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 0:19:22 66 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:21:40 67 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:21:50 68 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:22:04 69 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:05 70 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:22:17 71 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:22:31 72 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:22:49 73 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:22:52 74 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:57 75 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:23:30 76 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:08 77 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:25:31 78 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:25:57 79 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:28:05 80 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:30:46 81 Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:32:55 82 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:33:07 83 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:33:08 84 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:15 85 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:34:43 86 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:35:41 87 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:36:01 88 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:36:05 89 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:38:23 90 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:41:41 91 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:42:10 92 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:44:03 93 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:45:02 94 Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:46:15

Points classification 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 22 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 20 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 6 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 8 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 9 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 10 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 14 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 16 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 17 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 18 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 6 19 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 5 20 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 5 21 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 5 22 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 23 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 24 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 25 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 26 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 27 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 1 28 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 5 4 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 6 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 7 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 8 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 1

Mountains classification 1 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 26 pts 2 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 14 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 12 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 5 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 9 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 4 10 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 11 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 13 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 15 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2 16 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 17 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1