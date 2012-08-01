Langvad out of Olympic mountain bike race

Image 1 of 4 Langavad was strong today. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 2 of 4 Langvad takes the win in the final round of the Cyprus Sunshine Cup. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 3 of 4 Overall winners, Giger and Langvad stand tall. (Image credit: Cyprus Sunshine Cup) Image 4 of 4 Annika Langvad (Fujibikes Rockets) races downhill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Denmark's Annika Langvad will not compete in the 2012 London Olympic Games due to injuries suffered during a race in France according to ekstrabladet.dk. Mountain biker Langvad crashed and broke ribs while racing two weeks ago.

"It's a very bitter pill to swallow. I have put much effort into the preparations, and then it all disappears in one second in a crash in France a few weeks ago," said Langvad to ekstrabladet.dk

The Danish racer tried to compete in the Val d'Isere World Cup in France, but she realized she was too affected by her broken ribs.

Danish Cycling's Lars Bonde said withdrawing Langvad from the Olympic mountain bike race is the right thing to do because she will not be able to compete at her best with broken ribs in London. He expressed hope that she will try again in Rio in four years at the next Olympic Games.

Last week, Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) had to withdraw from the Olympics due to a broken foot and ankle.