Wloszczowska confirmed out of Olympics

Image 1 of 3 Maja Wloszczowska claimed the elite women's cross country race (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za) Image 2 of 3 Catharine Pendrel, leading Emily Batty and Maja Wloszczowska (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Maja Wloszczowska at the 2011 Worlds (Image credit: CCC Polkowice)

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) has confirmed she will be unable to compete in the London Olympic Games mountain bike race due to injuries sustained in a recent training crash. Her injuries are severe enough that she will not only miss the Olympics on August 11, but also the mountain bike world championships in early September.

The Polish rider, a former cross country world champion, crashed while training in Livigno, Italy, this past weekend. She said she knew right after she fell that her Olympic plans would have to be cancelled.

After travelling home for further consultation with doctors, Wloszczowska was diagnosed with a fracture of two bones in her foot: a metatarsal and her talus. There is extensive ligament damage, and recovery time is estimated at six weeks. Wloszczowska called it "a crushing verdict" according to majawloszczowska.natemat.pl.

The disappointed Olympic hopeful said, "I know that I have no influence over anything and collapsing will not help. But I'm damned sorry for all those who were involved in my preparation. They helped, devoted their time, work and money, supported, cheered, and like me, were counting on big fun in London. I believed that a medal in London would have been lovely.

"The last three days have been a struggle for me, with a mix of pain, depression, resignation, hope and finally coming to terms with fate.

"I know that closer to the Games it will be harder for me. It's mainly physical pain now, but the psychological pain will be worse to bear. If I imagine the Olympic race and my rivals finishing, I get tears in my eyes."

Nonetheless, Wloszczowska said she was trying to look at the bright side and see some advantage to her current situation although she was struggling to find one presently. "I hope I'll see the advantage in the future. I'll be patient, focus on my health and assure you I will be back on the bike as soon as possible and I'll be even stronger."