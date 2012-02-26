Image 1 of 10 Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon) in the lead (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 10 Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon) wins the final stage (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 10 Jaroslav Kulhavy leads Emil Lindgren and Manuel Fumic (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 10 Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 10 The women's start (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 10 The men on the start loop (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 10 The men speed through the start loop (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 10 Thomas Litscher walks to the finish with his destroyed bike following a crash just before the start (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 10 Thomas Litscher was in pain after a crash just before the finish. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 10 Annika Langvad (Fujibikes Rockets) races downhill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Germany's Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak-Ergon) and Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) took the last stage at Afxentia Stage Race in Macheras Forest, Cyprus. World champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Racing) took second spot in the men's race in front of Emil Lindgren and Fabian Giger (both Rabobank-Giant). Kulhavy won the overall classification ahead of Lindgren and Giger. Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) and Annika Langvad (Fujibikes Rockets) rounded out the top three for the day in the women's race while Langvad who secured the overall in front of Hurikova and Spitz.

On Sunday, there were two races in one. First there was the multi-lap cross country stage, but there was also the overall contest to be concluded.

Men

For the first half of the men's race, it seemed like the fight for the overall would involve the same players as the fight for the stage.

Jaroslav Kulhavy, Emil Lindgren, Fabian Giger , Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) were all within 42 seconds of each other in the overall classification. They were joined by U23 world champion Thomas Litscher in the lead group.

Lindgren and Giger attacked Kulhavy several times, but couldn't escape.

"Fabian and I, we were trying from the beginning," said Lindgren. "We attacked several times but Jaroslav was too strong. He is not world champion for nothing. I had nothing more than I gave. The race for us was focused on the overall. Probably it would have gone another way, if we were fighting for the stage win."

It was on the fourth of six laps when Wolfram Kurschat joined the lead group, coming from a position around 30th at the beginning of the race.

"In the first lap, I had to suffer a lot, but suddenly the legs were open. Probably the others were going too fast at the beginning," said Kurschat afterward.

Kurschat pushed himself on the front of the group and then accelerated on the uphill. The others were busy looking on each other and were thinking about the overall more than the stage.

They made it back to Kurschat in the downhill on one lap, but next time they didn't follow him. The German extended his lead and secured the stage win.

"At the beginning I suffered a lot. But I think the other ones were starting too hard," said Kurschat. "So I was able to make it and get into a real flow. I felt pretty good. It's great to win a stage at the end of my stay on Cyprus."

In the last lap, Litscher lost the contact with the others, Fumic had a problem with his chain and the three overall contenders continued to fight for the seconds. Lindgren tried everything, but Kulhavy was always able to react. Kulhavy took the lead within his group before the last downhill started and so was able to secure second place before Lindgren. That also got him the overall win.

"My goal was the overall," said Kulhavy. "I don't know if I could keep Wolfram but that was not important. My legs were better than yesterday. For the whole race, I had everything under control."

Lindgren said, "I'm happy with the weekend. It’s good for the moral and it’'s good for the points."

"It was all about the overall classification," said Giger. "At the end I kept myself back, to give Emil every chance. It was another good race day for me and I'm happy to be on the podium."

Women

The women's race developed into an exciting battle for the overall although Tereza Hurikova rode to a convincing solo victory, starting with her effort to get away on the start loop.

Hurikova was riding extraordinarily. She quickly opened a gap of two minutes to three chasers, including Annika Langvad, Sabine Spitz and Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal-X-Bionic). There will still two laps of 5.7km each to go. In the overall Hurikova, had gap of 2:55 to close on race leader Langvad if she wanted to move to the top of the GC.

But then the bad luck affected Hurikova again. As during the day before, she flatted her back wheel. "I could do some power training then," she joked afterward. But the reality was that this puncture cost her a real chance to win the Afxentia overall.

"I was running through the singletrack, shouting to the Czech national coach. So they could prepare everything in the tech zone," said Hurikova. Her lead shrunk to 45 seconds, but she stayed clam and eventually extended her lead again.

In the chase group, Langvad had to do the work to defend her overall lead. As she confessed, she was not focused enough. "I was not concentrated enough and I made a lot of mistakes," she said.

Spitz, handicapped by a cold, was not willing to chase her teammate. "It was not my intention and with my cold, I was also happy not to push too hard on the limit," she said.

In the last lap, Spitz took an advantage after a downhill and escaped from her companions. She took second place, 1:43 after Hurikova. Langvad came in third, 2:00 behind the Hurikova and close enough to finalize the overall win.

"It was my goal to take the overall. So I had to take risks," said runner-up Hurikova. "I was feeling very good and it was an advantage for me to be in front alone, riding my rhythm. It's a pity, that I flatted again, but even as second, I got a lot of points."

"My goal was to keep the overall lead and I'm happy to do so," said Langvad. "I had my problems in the technical parts. I made some stupid mistakes, and I could have lost the overall. I have to learn from this."

Klemencic took fourth position ( at 2:08). "It was better than yesterday," she said.

Adelheid Morath (Felt Ötztal-X-Bionic), second the day before, had troubles with her chain in the start loop. She had to stop and fell back to last position. From there, she tried to catch up again, and made it as far as seventh position, but in the very last lap, she paid for her effort and could not make up more time. So she lost her top three spot in the overall.

"I had pretty good legs and had a plan for today," said Morath. "When I had the mechanical, it was difficult to motivate. Anyway, I’m happy with my shape this weekend."

Race note

Thomas Litscher was entering a bridge crossing, less than 100 meters to the finish line, in sixth position, when he crashed badly. His injuries are reported painful but not serious. He has contusions on the shoulder, ellbow, hip and wrist. Litscher described the crash. "I was jumping over the bridge as always. I felt a gust of wind and so I did not land straight. I was lucky things didn't turn out worse." He broke his fork and helmet and possibly also his frame. He picked up his bike afterward and walked to the finish.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 1:34:23 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 0:00:35 3 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:35 4 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:36 5 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:42 6 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:01:15 7 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:01:53 8 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 0:02:00 9 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:02:25 10 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing 0:03:10 11 Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 0:03:15 12 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:03:16 13 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 0:03:32 14 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:03:42 15 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team 0:03:53 16 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:04:07 17 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:04:12 18 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:04:18 19 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:04:43 20 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team 0:04:50 21 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Trek 0:04:50 22 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:56 23 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:05:07 24 Jiri Friedl (Cze) 0:05:47 25 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:05:48 26 Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team 0:05:50 27 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 0:05:57 28 Julian Shelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:06:15 29 Metzler Hannes (Aut) Rv Dj?S Bikeshop SiMPLon 0:06:23 30 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam 0:06:34 31 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:06:41 32 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) German National Team 0:06:47 33 Jeff Luyten (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:06:57 34 Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:07:12 35 Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wales 0:07:31 36 Markus Bauer (Ger) German National Team 0:07:42 37 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Team- Endura MTB Racing 0:07:46 38 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:07:46 39 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek Team 0:08:03 40 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 0:08:14 41 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 0:08:20 42 Loretz Lukas (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour 0:08:30 43 Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gilis Swiss Team 0:08:54 44 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec(Ita) 0:09:06 45 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's 0:09:11 46 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 0:09:17 47 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:09:26 48 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 0:09:27 49 Mels Fabrice (Bel) Salcano Factory Team 0:09:43 50 Jeremy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour 0:09:46 51 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:10:26 52 Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 0:10:27 53 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus-Mig 0:10:32 54 Ivanov Timofey (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 0:10:35 55 Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam 0:11:21 56 Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck 0:11:55 57 Giancarlo Sax??? (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:12:08 58 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Team Protek 0:12:09 59 Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team 0:12:10 60 Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:12:14 61 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:12:30 62 Daniel Eymann? (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:13:12 63 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 0:13:41 64 Alexey Leontyer (Rus) Russian National Team 0:14:16 65 Urruty Maxime (Fra) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:14:50 66 Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:14:59 67 Matthias Waldhart (Aut) Team: Hai Powerbike Team Haiming 0:15:38 68 Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles 0:15:53 69 Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 0:16:19 70 Simon Hupperetz (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:16:29 71 Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:16:56 72 Sergij Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm 0:17:36 73 Anton Liubyl (Ukr) 0:18:28 74 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:20:01 75 Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:20:31 76 Georgios Pattes-Tourmanis (Gre) Greek National Team 0:20:49 Lapped Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida-Wallone Lapped Oliver Vonhausen (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon Lapped Matthias Grick (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland Lapped Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team Lapped Dmitry Andreev (Rus) Karo-Itera-Dinamo Team Lapped Alexey Krylov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District Lapped Michalis Karatzis (Cyp) Pol Lapped Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) Pol Lapped Koutsiou Irinaios (Cyp) Hraklitos DNF Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic DNF Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team DNF Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Rt DNF Mattias Wengelin (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet DNF Roland Golderer (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon DNF Bilal Akgul (Tur) Turkish National Team DNF Sepp Marc Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team DNF Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team DNF Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour DNF Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour DNF Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland DNF Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet DNF Sascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team DNF Michael Schuchardt (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon DNF Quentin Winandy (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team DNF Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing DNS Raggl Gregor (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team DNS John Carlsson (Swe) Mjolby Ck DNS Timotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club DNS Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 1:34:16 2 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:01:44 3 Annika Langvad (Den) Team?Fujibikes Rockets 0:02:00 4 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:02:08 5 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:02:44 6 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 0:03:15 7 Adelheit Morath (Ger) Team X Bionic 0:03:42 8 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:04:42 9 Katrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:05:04 10 Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany 0:05:24 11 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:05:55 12 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialized Japan 0:06:20 13 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre 0:06:22 14 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 0:06:51 15 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) National Team 0:08:43 16 Andja Gradl (Ger) German Nat.Team 0:09:21 17 Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team 0:09:30 18 Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:10:10 19 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Protek Team 0:11:17 20 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Vcb Landquart Fischer BMC 0:11:53 21 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:12:04 22 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 0:12:44 23 Ann Berglund (Swe) 0:13:00 24 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:13:11 25 Tatjana Dold (Ger) Team?Fujibikes Rockets 0:13:34 26 Krista Park (USA) Cannondale No Tubes 0:14:01 27 Josefine Ahlstrom (Swe) 0:15:02 28 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:18:10 29 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) Dinamo - Russia 0:18:46 30 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:18:47 31 Esra Kurkcu (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:21:23 32 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre 0:21:23 33 Inbar Ronen (Isr) CCC 0:21:31 34 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:22:01 35 Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Giant-Russia 0:23:11 36 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 0:23:19 37 Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:24:29 38 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:25:14 Lapped Michaela Malarikova (Svk) Ck Skiklub Sportmed Bratislava Lapped Semra Yetis (Tur) Turkish National Team Lapped Stephania Magri (Mlt) Gb Cycles Lapped Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia DNF Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team DNF Nina Homovec (Slo) Salcano Factory Team DNS Michelle Hediger (Swi) Rc Granichen Fischer BMC DNS Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bondaruk Vladislav 05.11.1994 Olimpic School 1:09:19 2 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Bi&Esse-Infotre 0:01:21 3 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:02:01 4 Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:09:07 5 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:11:21 6 Kirill Yurov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 0:11:51 7 Kiriakos Papacharalambous (Cyp) Ch.Petemerides 0:12:51 8 Andreas Petrides (Cyp) Omonoia 0:19:22 DNF Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Alingsas Sportsclub DNF Denis Moliarov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya DNS Demos Paltagian (Cyp) Pol DNS Alexander Voyakin (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya DNS Schilli Simon (Ger) JB Felt Team DNS Stelios Michaelides (Cyp) Apollon DNS Andreas Antoniou (Cyp) Pol

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dina Hordiyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 1:04:15 DNS Olga Terentieva (Rus) Suvary

Elite men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 3:42:49 2 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:05 3 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:00:18 4 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:48 5 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 0:02:15 6 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:03:09 7 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:04:27 8 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:04:39 9 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 0:04:57 10 Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 0:06:01 11 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:06:23 12 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:06:25 13 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team 0:07:10 14 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Trek 0:08:02 15 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:08:05 16 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:09:35 17 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team 0:10:37 18 Jiri Friedl (Cze) 0:11:10 19 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:11:11 20 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:11:40 21 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:12:03 22 Julian Shelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:12:04 23 Metzler Hannes (Aut) Rv Dj´S Bikeshop SiMPLon 0:12:10 24 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:12:31 25 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:12:44 26 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) German National Team 0:12:58 27 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:13:25 28 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:14:04 29 Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team 0:14:28 30 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude 0:14:40 31 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 0:14:43 32 Markus Bauer (Ger) German National Team 0:15:55 33 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam 0:17:01 34 Jeff Luyten (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:17:25 35 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek Team 0:17:29 36 Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wales 0:18:18 37 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Team- Endura MTB Racing 0:18:34 38 Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gilis Swiss Team 0:19:15 39 Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:19:18 40 Loretz Lukas (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour 0:19:41 41 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 0:19:53 42 Jeremy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour 0:19:58 43 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec(Ita) 0:20:51 44 Mels Fabrice (Bel) Salcano Factory Team 0:20:59 45 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:21:06 46 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 0:21:27 47 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:21:44 48 Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam 0:23:05 49 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's 0:23:07 50 Ivanov Timofey (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 0:23:10 51 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet 0:23:15 52 Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 0:23:26 53 Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team 0:23:48 54 Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:26:16 55 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus-Mig 0:26:17 56 Urruty Maxime (Fra) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:27:11 57 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing 0:27:30 58 Sergij Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm 0:27:43 59 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:27:59 60 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District 0:28:18 61 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:28:26 62 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:29:52 63 Matthias Waldhart (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team Haiming 0:30:20 64 Alexey Leontyer (Rus) Russian National Team 0:32:01 65 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 0:33:28 66 Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:35:38 67 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Team Protek 0:35:38 68 Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 0:36:29 69 Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles 0:37:02 70 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:38:21 71 Anton Liubyl (Ukr) 0:39:11 72 Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:43:27 73 Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:44:24 74 Georgios Pattes-Tourmanis (Gre) Greek National Team 0:50:53 75 Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck 0:59:51 76 Simon Hupperetz (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 1:04:09

Elite women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets 3:54:27 2 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:00:54 3 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:01:07 4 Adelheit Morath (Ger) Team X Bionic 0:03:01 5 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:03:53 6 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 0:05:23 7 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic 0:06:01 8 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:06:17 9 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialized Japan 0:09:42 10 Andja Gradl (Ger) German Nat.Team 0:10:54 11 Katrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:11:03 12 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre 0:12:12 13 Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany 0:12:36 14 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:13:17 15 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 0:15:20 16 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Vcb Landquart Fischer BMC 0:16:34 17 Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:19:40 18 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Protek Team 0:19:58 19 Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team 0:20:39 20 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) National Team 0:23:36 21 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 0:25:40 22 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized 0:27:10 23 Ann Berglund (Swe) 0:27:19 24 Krista Park (USA) Cannondale No-Tubes 0:28:14 25 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:28:22 26 Tatjana Dold (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:31:58 27 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:35:22 28 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:38:18 29 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) Dinamo - Russia 0:39:06 30 Inbar Ronen (Isr) Team CCC 0:43:43 31 Josefine Ahlstrom (Swe) 0:43:54 32 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team 0:44:24 33 Esra Kurkcu (Tur) Turkish National Team 0:47:01 34 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:47:38 35 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre 0:47:53 36 Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:51:36 37 Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Giant-Russia 0:51:37 38 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 0:53:27

Junior men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bondaruk Vladislav 05.11.1994 Olimpic School 3:22:40 2 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Bi&Esse-Infotre 0:02:58 3 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:06:21 4 Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:16:03 5 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:20:34 6 Kirill Yurov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya 0:31:58 7 Kiriakos Papacharalambous (Cyp) Ch.Petemerides 0:33:51 8 Andreas Petrides (Cyp) Omonoia 0:35:47