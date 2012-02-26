Trending

Kulhavy and Langvad clinch overall wins at Afxentia

Kurschat and Hurikova earn final stage wins

Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon) in the lead

Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon) in the lead
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon) wins the final stage

Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Jaroslav Kulhavy leads Emil Lindgren and Manuel Fumic

Jaroslav Kulhavy leads Emil Lindgren and Manuel Fumic
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz-Haibike)

Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz-Haibike)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The women's start

The women's start
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The men on the start loop

The men on the start loop
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The men speed through the start loop

The men speed through the start loop
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Thomas Litscher walks to the finish with his destroyed bike following a crash just before the start

Thomas Litscher walks to the finish with his destroyed bike following a crash just before the start
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Thomas Litscher was in pain after a crash just before the finish.

Thomas Litscher was in pain after a crash just before the finish.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Annika Langvad (Fujibikes Rockets) races downhill

Annika Langvad (Fujibikes Rockets) races downhill
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Germany's Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak-Ergon) and Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) took the last stage at Afxentia Stage Race in Macheras Forest, Cyprus. World champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Factory Racing) took second spot in the men's race in front of Emil Lindgren and Fabian Giger (both Rabobank-Giant). Kulhavy won the overall classification ahead of Lindgren and Giger. Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) and Annika Langvad (Fujibikes Rockets) rounded out the top three for the day in the women's race while Langvad who secured the overall in front of Hurikova and Spitz.

On Sunday, there were two races in one. First there was the multi-lap cross country stage, but there was also the overall contest to be concluded.

Men

For the first half of the men's race, it seemed like the fight for the overall would involve the same players as the fight for the stage.

Jaroslav Kulhavy, Emil Lindgren, Fabian Giger , Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) were all within 42 seconds of each other in the overall classification. They were joined by U23 world champion Thomas Litscher in the lead group.

Lindgren and Giger attacked Kulhavy several times, but couldn't escape.

"Fabian and I, we were trying from the beginning," said Lindgren. "We attacked several times but Jaroslav was too strong. He is not world champion for nothing. I had nothing more than I gave. The race for us was focused on the overall. Probably it would have gone another way, if we were fighting for the stage win."

It was on the fourth of six laps when Wolfram Kurschat joined the lead group, coming from a position around 30th at the beginning of the race.

"In the first lap, I had to suffer a lot, but suddenly the legs were open. Probably the others were going too fast at the beginning," said Kurschat afterward.

Kurschat pushed himself on the front of the group and then accelerated on the uphill. The others were busy looking on each other and were thinking about the overall more than the stage.

They made it back to Kurschat in the downhill on one lap, but next time they didn't follow him. The German extended his lead and secured the stage win.

"At the beginning I suffered a lot. But I think the other ones were starting too hard," said Kurschat. "So I was able to make it and get into a real flow. I felt pretty good. It's great to win a stage at the end of my stay on Cyprus."

In the last lap, Litscher lost the contact with the others, Fumic had a problem with his chain and the three overall contenders continued to fight for the seconds. Lindgren tried everything, but Kulhavy was always able to react. Kulhavy took the lead within his group before the last downhill started and so was able to secure second place before Lindgren. That also got him the overall win.

"My goal was the overall," said Kulhavy. "I don't know if I could keep Wolfram but that was not important. My legs were better than yesterday. For the whole race, I had everything under control."

Lindgren said, "I'm happy with the weekend. It’s good for the moral and it’'s good for the points."

"It was all about the overall classification," said Giger. "At the end I kept myself back, to give Emil every chance. It was another good race day for me and I'm happy to be on the podium."

Women

The women's race developed into an exciting battle for the overall although Tereza Hurikova rode to a convincing solo victory, starting with her effort to get away on the start loop.

Hurikova was riding extraordinarily. She quickly opened a gap of two minutes to three chasers, including Annika Langvad, Sabine Spitz and Blaza Klemencic (Felt Ötztal-X-Bionic). There will still two laps of 5.7km each to go. In the overall Hurikova, had gap of 2:55 to close on race leader Langvad if she wanted to move to the top of the GC.

But then the bad luck affected Hurikova again. As during the day before, she flatted her back wheel. "I could do some power training then," she joked afterward.  But the reality was that this puncture cost her a real chance to win the Afxentia overall.

"I was running through the singletrack, shouting to the Czech national coach. So they could prepare everything in the tech zone," said Hurikova. Her lead shrunk to 45 seconds, but she stayed clam and eventually extended her lead again.

In the chase group, Langvad had to do the work to defend her overall lead. As she confessed, she was not focused enough. "I was not concentrated enough and I made a lot of mistakes," she said.

Spitz, handicapped by a cold, was not willing to chase her teammate. "It was not my intention and with my cold, I was also happy not to push too hard on the limit," she said. 

In the last lap, Spitz took an advantage after a downhill and escaped from her companions. She took second place, 1:43 after Hurikova. Langvad came in third, 2:00 behind the Hurikova and close enough to finalize the overall win.

"It was my goal to take the overall. So I had to take risks," said runner-up Hurikova. "I was feeling very good and it was an advantage for me to be in front alone, riding my rhythm. It's a pity, that I flatted again, but even as second, I got a lot of points."

"My goal was to keep the overall lead and I'm happy to do so," said Langvad. "I had my problems in the technical parts. I made some stupid mistakes, and I could have lost the overall. I have to learn from this."

Klemencic took fourth position ( at 2:08). "It was better than yesterday," she said.

Adelheid Morath (Felt Ötztal-X-Bionic), second the day before, had troubles with her chain in the start loop. She had to stop and fell back to last position. From there, she tried to catch up again, and made it as far as seventh position, but in the very last lap, she paid for her effort and could not make up more time. So she lost her top three spot in the overall.

"I had pretty good legs and had a plan for today," said Morath. "When I had the mechanical, it was difficult to motivate. Anyway, I’m happy with my shape this weekend."

Race note

Thomas Litscher was entering a bridge crossing, less than 100 meters to the finish line, in sixth position, when he crashed badly. His injuries are reported painful but not serious. He has contusions on the shoulder, ellbow, hip and wrist. Litscher described the crash. "I was jumping over the bridge as always. I felt a gust of wind and so I did not land straight. I was lucky things didn't turn out worse." He broke his fork and helmet and possibly also his frame. He picked up his bike afterward and walked to the finish.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team1:34:23
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team0:00:35
3Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:35
4Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:36
5Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:42
6Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:01:15
7Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:01:53
8Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:02:00
9Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:25
10Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing0:03:10
11Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:03:15
12Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:03:16
13Maxime Marotte (Fra) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry0:03:32
14Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:03:42
15Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team0:03:53
16Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:04:07
17Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:04:12
18Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:04:18
19Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team0:04:43
20Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team0:04:50
21Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Trek0:04:50
22Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:56
23Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:05:07
24Jiri Friedl (Cze)0:05:47
25Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:05:48
26Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team0:05:50
27Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek0:05:57
28Julian Shelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:06:15
29Metzler Hannes (Aut) Rv Dj?S Bikeshop SiMPLon0:06:23
30Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam0:06:34
31Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:06:41
32Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) German National Team0:06:47
33Jeff Luyten (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:06:57
34Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized0:07:12
35Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wales0:07:31
36Markus Bauer (Ger) German National Team0:07:42
37Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Team- Endura MTB Racing0:07:46
38Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:07:46
39Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek Team0:08:03
40Ruben Scheire (Bel) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry0:08:14
41Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:08:20
42Loretz Lukas (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour0:08:30
43Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gilis Swiss Team0:08:54
44Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec(Ita)0:09:06
45Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's0:09:11
46Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude0:09:17
47Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:09:26
48Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team0:09:27
49Mels Fabrice (Bel) Salcano Factory Team0:09:43
50Jeremy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour0:09:46
51Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:10:26
52Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team0:10:27
53Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus-Mig0:10:32
54Ivanov Timofey (Rus) Team Primorskiy District0:10:35
55Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam0:11:21
56Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck0:11:55
57Giancarlo Sax??? (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:12:08
58Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Team Protek0:12:09
59Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team0:12:10
60Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia0:12:14
61Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:12:30
62Daniel Eymann? (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:13:12
63Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District0:13:41
64Alexey Leontyer (Rus) Russian National Team0:14:16
65Urruty Maxime (Fra) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott0:14:50
66Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team0:14:59
67Matthias Waldhart (Aut) Team: Hai Powerbike Team Haiming0:15:38
68Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles0:15:53
69Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:16:19
70Simon Hupperetz (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:16:29
71Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized0:16:56
72Sergij Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm0:17:36
73Anton Liubyl (Ukr)0:18:28
74Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:20:01
75Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:20:31
76Georgios Pattes-Tourmanis (Gre) Greek National Team0:20:49
LappedBrice Scholtes (Bel) Merida-Wallone
LappedOliver Vonhausen (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon
LappedMatthias Grick (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland
LappedPieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
LappedDmitry Andreev (Rus) Karo-Itera-Dinamo Team
LappedAlexey Krylov (Rus) Team Primorskiy District
LappedMichalis Karatzis (Cyp) Pol
LappedLeontios Katsouris (Cyp) Pol
LappedKoutsiou Irinaios (Cyp) Hraklitos
DNFKarl Markt (Aut) Felt Otztal X-Bionic
DNFHenk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
DNFBen Sumner (GBr) Beeline Rt
DNFMattias Wengelin (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
DNFRoland Golderer (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon
DNFBilal Akgul (Tur) Turkish National Team
DNFSepp Marc Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
DNFSeverin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
DNFMirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour
DNFManuel Pliem (Aut) Team Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland
DNFOle Christian Fagerli (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
DNFSascha Bleher (Ger) German National Team
DNFMichael Schuchardt (Ger) Team Texpa-SiMPLon
DNFQuentin Winandy (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
DNFLukas Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
DNSRaggl Gregor (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team
DNSJohn Carlsson (Swe) Mjolby Ck
DNSTimotheos Skettos (Cyp) Limassol Sporting Club
DNSMatous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team1:34:16
2Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:01:44
3Annika Langvad (Den) Team?Fujibikes Rockets0:02:00
4Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:02:08
5Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:02:44
6Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team0:03:15
7Adelheit Morath (Ger) Team X Bionic0:03:42
8Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized0:04:42
9Katrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:05:04
10Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany0:05:24
11Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott0:05:55
12Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialized Japan0:06:20
13Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre0:06:22
14Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura0:06:51
15Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) National Team0:08:43
16Andja Gradl (Ger) German Nat.Team0:09:21
17Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team0:09:30
18Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized0:10:10
19Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Protek Team0:11:17
20Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Vcb Landquart Fischer BMC0:11:53
21Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott0:12:04
22Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)0:12:44
23Ann Berglund (Swe)0:13:00
24Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized0:13:11
25Tatjana Dold (Ger) Team?Fujibikes Rockets0:13:34
26Krista Park (USA) Cannondale No Tubes0:14:01
27Josefine Ahlstrom (Swe)0:15:02
28Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:18:10
29Oksana Rybakova (Rus) Dinamo - Russia0:18:46
30Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:18:47
31Esra Kurkcu (Tur) Turkish National Team0:21:23
32Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre0:21:23
33Inbar Ronen (Isr) CCC0:21:31
34Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:22:01
35Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Giant-Russia0:23:11
36Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:23:19
37Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team0:24:29
38Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:25:14
LappedMichaela Malarikova (Svk) Ck Skiklub Sportmed Bratislava
LappedSemra Yetis (Tur) Turkish National Team
LappedStephania Magri (Mlt) Gb Cycles
LappedJelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia
DNFAngelica Edvardsson (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
DNFNina Homovec (Slo) Salcano Factory Team
DNSMichelle Hediger (Swi) Rc Granichen Fischer BMC
DNSMona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bondaruk Vladislav 05.11.1994 Olimpic School1:09:19
2Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Bi&Esse-Infotre0:01:21
3Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team0:02:01
4Nicolas Daniels  (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:09:07
5Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia0:11:21
6Kirill Yurov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:11:51
7Kiriakos Papacharalambous (Cyp) Ch.Petemerides0:12:51
8Andreas Petrides (Cyp) Omonoia0:19:22
DNFDennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Alingsas Sportsclub
DNFDenis Moliarov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
DNSDemos Paltagian (Cyp) Pol
DNSAlexander Voyakin (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya
DNSSchilli Simon (Ger) JB Felt Team
DNSStelios Michaelides (Cyp) Apollon
DNSAndreas Antoniou (Cyp) Pol

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dina Hordiyuk (Ukr) Ukraine1:04:15
DNSOlga Terentieva (Rus) Suvary

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team3:42:49
2Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:05
3Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:18
4Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:48
5Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:02:15
6Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:03:09
7Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:04:27
8Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:04:39
9Maxime Marotte (Fra) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry0:04:57
10Jiri Novak (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:06:01
11Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:06:23
12Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:06:25
13Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team0:07:10
14Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/ Trek0:08:02
15Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:08:05
16Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:09:35
17Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team0:10:37
18Jiri Friedl (Cze)0:11:10
19Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:11:11
20Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Russian National Team0:11:40
21Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:12:03
22Julian Shelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:12:04
23Metzler Hannes (Aut) Rv Dj´S Bikeshop SiMPLon0:12:10
24Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:12:31
25Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:12:44
26Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) German National Team0:12:58
27Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:13:25
28Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:14:04
29Andy Eyring (Ger) German National Team0:14:28
30Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion Vaude0:14:40
31Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek0:14:43
32Markus Bauer (Ger) German National Team0:15:55
33Tim Lemmers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam0:17:01
34Jeff Luyten (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team0:17:25
35Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Protek Team0:17:29
36Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wales0:18:18
37Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Team- Endura MTB Racing0:18:34
38Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gilis Swiss Team0:19:15
39Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized0:19:18
40Loretz Lukas (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour0:19:41
41Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team0:19:53
42Jeremy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour0:19:58
43Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec(Ita)0:20:51
44Mels Fabrice (Bel) Salcano Factory Team0:20:59
45Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:21:06
46Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:21:27
47Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:21:44
48Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Biketeam0:23:05
49Anton Gogolev (Rus) Izhevsk-Impul's0:23:07
50Ivanov Timofey (Rus) Team Primorskiy District0:23:10
51Ola Kjoren (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:23:15
52Sergii Rysenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team0:23:26
53Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team0:23:48
54Vasilis Adamou (Cyp) Omonoia0:26:16
55Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus-Mig0:26:17
56Urruty Maxime (Fra) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott0:27:11
57Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Racing0:27:30
58Sergij Nikolaev (Rus) Samara-Shvsm0:27:43
59Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:27:59
60Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorskiy District0:28:18
61Daniel Eymann  (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:28:26
62Giancarlo Sax    (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:29:52
63Matthias Waldhart (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team Haiming0:30:20
64Alexey Leontyer (Rus) Russian National Team0:32:01
65Ruben Scheire (Bel) Team BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry0:33:28
66Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) Turkish National Team0:35:38
67Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Team Protek0:35:38
68Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:36:29
69Steven James (GBr) Specialized / Hargroves Cycles0:37:02
70Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:38:21
71Anton Liubyl (Ukr)0:39:11
72Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized0:43:27
73Aleksa Maric (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:44:24
74Georgios Pattes-Tourmanis (Gre) Greek National Team0:50:53
75Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck0:59:51
76Simon Hupperetz (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team1:04:09

Elite women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets3:54:27
2Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:00:54
3Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:01:07
4Adelheit Morath (Ger) Team X Bionic0:03:01
5Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:03:53
6Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team0:05:23
7Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Otztal X-Bionic0:06:01
8Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized0:06:17
9Rie Katayama (Jpn) Specialized Japan0:09:42
10Andja Gradl (Ger) German Nat.Team0:10:54
11Katrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:11:03
12Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre0:12:12
13Janka Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany0:12:36
14Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott0:13:17
15Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura0:15:20
16Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Vcb Landquart Fischer BMC0:16:34
17Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized0:19:40
18Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Protek Team0:19:58
19Helen Grobert (Ger) German National Team0:20:39
20Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) National Team0:23:36
21Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)0:25:40
22Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized0:27:10
23Ann Berglund (Swe)0:27:19
24Krista Park (USA) Cannondale No-Tubes0:28:14
25Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Team Bikepark.Ch Scott0:28:22
26Tatjana Dold (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:31:58
27Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:35:22
28Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:38:18
29Oksana Rybakova (Rus) Dinamo - Russia0:39:06
30Inbar Ronen (Isr) Team CCC0:43:43
31Josefine Ahlstrom (Swe)0:43:54
32Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Factory Team0:44:24
33Esra Kurkcu (Tur) Turkish National Team0:47:01
34Tracy Moseley (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:47:38
35Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Bi&Esse- Infotre0:47:53
36Virginie Pointet   (Swi) JB Felt Team0:51:36
37Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Giant-Russia0:51:37
38Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:53:27

Junior men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bondaruk Vladislav 05.11.1994 Olimpic School3:22:40
2Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Bi&Esse-Infotre0:02:58
3Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team0:06:21
4Nicolas Daniels  (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:16:03
5Christos Loizou (Cyp) Omonoia0:20:34
6Kirill Yurov (Rus) Dinamo-Nagornaya0:31:58
7Kiriakos Papacharalambous (Cyp) Ch.Petemerides0:33:51
8Andreas Petrides (Cyp) Omonoia0:35:47

Junior women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dina Hordiyuk (Ukr) Ukraine4:00:36

