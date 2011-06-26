Image 1 of 24 Elisabeth Brandau (Germany) leads the women's field (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 24 Sabine Spitz (Germany) finishes the marathon with another medal (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 24 Sabine Spitz, Annika Langvad, Esther Suss (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 24 Annika Langvad (Denmark) wins the women's marathon world championship in Montebelluna, Italy (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 5 of 24 Sabine Spitz (Germany) finishes second. (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 6 of 24 2010 marathon world champion Esther Süss (Switzerland) finishes third. (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 7 of 24 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) races to seventh place in her namesake race (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 8 of 24 A delighted Annika Langvad (Denmark) earns the marathon world championship title. (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 9 of 24 A victorious Annika Langvad (Denmark) (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 10 of 24 Elite women's podium at marathon Worlds (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 11 of 24 Sabine Spitz (Germany) in second, Annika Langvad (Denmark) in first, and Esther Süss (Switzerland) in third (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 12 of 24 Sabine Spitz (Germany) in second, Annika Langvad (Denmark) in first, and Esther Süss (Switzerland) in third (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 13 of 24 Colorful confetti at the women's awards ceremony. (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 14 of 24 The women on the podium (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 15 of 24 Newly crowned world champion Annika Langvad (Denmark) opens the champagne (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 16 of 24 Esther Süss (Switzerland) sets the pace (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 17 of 24 Annika Langvad (Denmark) stretches her legs (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 18 of 24 The elite women on a dusty road (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 19 of 24 Pia Sundstedt (Finland) (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 20 of 24 The favorites mark each other (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 21 of 24 Former world champion Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa was Norway's top finisher (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 22 of 24 Sally Bigham (Great Britain) (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 23 of 24 A historic setting for the marathon Worlds (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 24 of 24 Elisabeth Brandau (Germany) may be Germany's next top marathoner after Sabine Spitz (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello)

Denmark's Annika Langvad claimed the marathon world championship title with a superbly paced race over Germany's Sabine Spitz and Switzerland's Esther Süss in Montebelluna, Italy, on Sunday.

"I know this win is a little bit of a surprise for some people, but I just felt good and strong throughout the whole race, so that I really believed I could do this," said Langvad, who earned her first elite world title.

The race began coming apart just 7km into the 98.3km race, with Süss setting a brisk pace. The defending champion was joined by Serena Calvetti (Italy), Sally Bigham (Great Britain) and 20 other riders.

Another acceleration by Süss's teammate Ariane Luethi further whittled the lead group to 10, with the main contenders all present in the chase behind the Swiss rider. Among them were favorites like Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway), Süss, Spitz and Pia Sundstedt (Finland).

Luethi gained a maximum 3:27, but 71km into the race she was caught by a chasing group with Spitz, Elisabeth Brandau (Germany), Süss and Langvad. Sundstedt was the first of the next group of chasers while Dahle Flesjaa was dropped.

Langvad then put in an acceleration that the others could not match, and was able to hold on to a sizable lead over Spitz to don the rainbow jersey.

"I managed to stay calm, and as the kilometres to go decreased, I became more motivated," said Langvad. "My decisive attack and my staying in front alone galvanized me even more."

Spitz earned a silver medal, keeping her medal-winning streak alive. She has won a medal at each of the five consecutive marathon Worlds at which she has raced. In 2009, that medal was gold.

"It is great to be here again and have won a medal," said Spitz. "The race was not easy and strongly influenced by the tactics. I think I've now reached my best form."

Dahle Flesjaa, for whom this annual Gunn-Rita marathon is named, finished in seventh place. "I felt very good right until the 20-kilometers-to-go mark, but then surprisingly all my power had gone. If you want to compete for the podium places against such strong competitors, you really need to have an outstanding day," she said after the finish.

