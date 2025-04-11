Kell O’Brien hit by van while out training, broken collarbone ends spring Classics season early

Australian had expected to be on start line for Paris-Roubaix before training crash in Ghent

WAREGEM BELGIUM APRIL 02 LR Kelland OBrien of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla and Arjen Livyns of Belgium and Team Lotto compete in the chase group during the 79th Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025 Mens Elite a 1842km one day race from Roeselare to Waregem UCIWT on April 02 2025 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Kell O'Brien (Jayco-AlUla) at Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian Jayco-AlUla rider Kell O'Brien had been expecting to line up at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, to continue on with his spring Classics campaign, but his plans and the team’s had to change. 

“Unfortunately, Kell O’Brien will not be riding Paris-Roubaix this weekend after suffering a broken collarbone in a crash during training this week,” said Jayco-AlUla in a medical update. “He has headed home to recover and we look forward to seeing him back on the bike soon.”

