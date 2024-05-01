La Vuelta Femenina GC standings: The winners and losers after stage 4 echelons

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Big time gaps on windswept stage to Zaragoza

The peloton shattered in the crosswinds on stage 4 of La Vuelta Femenina
The peloton shattered in the crosswinds on stage 4 of La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime were the team that initiated the echelons early on stage 4 of La Vuelta Femenina, and with good reason: The Dutch team's two GC riders Demi Vollering and Niamh Fisher-Black were among the seven GC contenders that made the front echelon, in the end taking almost two minutes on the rest of the field. For the remainder of the race, there will effectively be two GC races: One for the overall victory and one for the bottom of the top ten.

Stage winner Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) made a big jump up the overall standings due to the ten-second gap she had at the finish and the same number of bonus seconds. The 31-year-old Alaska native is now third overall, nine seconds behind the new red jersey Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.