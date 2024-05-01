Injured Emma Norsgaard joins growing list of riders out of La Vuelta Femenina

By Simone Giuliani
published

Movistar rider, FDJ-Suez’s Cavalli and Guazzini among the ten riders listed as out of the race on stage 3

DENAIN FRANCE APRIL 06 Emma Norsgaard of Denmark and Movistar Team prior to the 4th ParisRoubaix Femmes 2024 a 1485km one day race from Denain to Roubaix on UCIWWT April 06 2024 in Denain France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

The list of riders out of the race continued to grow on stage 3 of La Vuelta Femenina, with Emma Norsgaard among those bowing out of the race as she felt the impact of a stage 2 crash.

"The Dane’s DNF from La Vuelta Femenina, Tuesday, was a result of her pain to elbow (bruise + stitches received after Monday’s stage two) + significant cervical contracture following yesterday’s crash," said Movistar on social media.

"Transferred by race ambulance to Teruel’s Hospital Obispo Polanco, examinations for major injuries came back negative."

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.