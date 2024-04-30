Mireia Benito spends tough day on solo ride at Vuelta Femenina

By Lukas Knöfler
published

'It was crazy' says lone escapee motivated by cheers from young fans

TERUEL SPAIN APRIL 30 Mireia Benito of Spain and AG Insurance Soudal Team competes in the breakaway during the 10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 Stage 3 a 1303km stage from Lucena del Cid to Teruel UCIWWT on April 30 2024 in Teruel Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Mireia Benito of AG Insurance-Soudal Team competes in the breakaway on stage 3 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Going into stage 3 of La Vuelta Femenina, Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal) had not planned to spend more than three hours on her own at the front of the race. But when she came off the first descent of the day, she was alone and just kept going, only being caught by the peloton with 7.5km to go.

“The first tricky downhill was really wet and slippery, and when I was down, it was just myself. I thought that maybe someone else will join me after a few kilometres, but unfortunately, I was alone the whole day, that made it a really tough stage," Benito said. 

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.